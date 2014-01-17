March Networks’ Booth at ISC West Focused on Surveillance Cameras, Video Recorders and More

LAS VEGAS ― March Networks focused on five initiatives at ISC West:

A partnership with Oncam’s entire line of 360⁰ cameras Introduction of a smaller ATM camera solution Its new 9000 Series video recorder Expansion of its RFID partnership with Zebra How its Searchlight software is becoming a hub of information to lend users business intelligence

March Networks Global Leader, Product Management Dan Cremins and Business Development Manager, Integrations Jeff Corrall provided additional details of all the news. They said the Oncam cameras are ideal solutions for banks, where March already plays big, by reducing the number of cameras needed.

They added that the MegaPX modular ATM camera delivers 3-megapixel imaging and how the RFID solution is taking off in hospital and cannabis-growing applications.

Cremins and Corrall were especially keen on the 9000 Series video recorders, which facilitate high channel counts and are manufactured with 100% March Networks components, as they said it expands the company’s business in the commercial and industrial markets.

Designed to deliver the same reliability, manageability and serviceability organizations have come to expect from March Networks, the high-performance recorders are well suited for midsize commercial organizations with all-IP video environments, as well as banks, retailers and other multisite enterprises transitioning from analog or hybrid video networking.

Available in 32-, 48- and 64-channel models, the 9000 Series recorders support high-megapixel, high-throughput video capture. In addition, all channel licenses are included, so customers benefit from a fully-featured recording system right out of the box with a lower overall cost of ownership.

To ensure reliability, the 9000 Series IP recorders incorporate a customized embedded Linux OS, which eliminates unnecessary background services and frequent system updates.

Other reliability features include diagnostic LEDs for each hard drive, internal battery backup and real-time system health monitoring via March Networks Command VMS.

The recorders are also said to be simple to maintain, thanks to front-access hard drives and unique QR codes that work with March Networks’ free GURU smartphone app to enable instant configuration audits, troubleshooting, warranty checks and other capabilities using a smartphone or tablet.

