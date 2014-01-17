SSI logo

MVP Award Winners Take the Spotlight at SAMMYs Gala
A panel of experienced integrators judged each entrant based on product design, features and benefits.
March Networks’ Booth at ISC West Focused on Surveillance…
Alarm.com Expands Ecosystem and Dealers’ Toolset at ISC West
The Best Video Doorbell For Security Pros Revealed at ISC West
IDIS Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in Surveillance at ISC…
March Networks’ Booth at ISC West Focused on Surveillance Cameras, Video Recorders and More

The video surveillance vendor introduces partnerships and devices that strengthen its portfolio.



By ·


LAS VEGAS ― March Networks focused on five initiatives at ISC West:

  1. A partnership with Oncam’s entire line of 360⁰ cameras
  2. Introduction of a smaller ATM camera solution
  3. Its new 9000 Series video recorder
  4. Expansion of its RFID partnership with Zebra
  5. How its Searchlight software is becoming a hub of information to lend users business intelligence

March Networks Global Leader, Product Management Dan Cremins and Business Development Manager, Integrations Jeff Corrall provided additional details of all the news. They said the Oncam cameras are ideal solutions for banks, where March already plays big, by reducing the number of cameras needed.

They added that the MegaPX modular ATM camera delivers 3-megapixel imaging and how the RFID solution is taking off in hospital and cannabis-growing applications.

RELATED: March Networks Releases Modular ATM Camera

Cremins and Corrall were especially keen on the 9000 Series video recorders, which facilitate high channel counts and are manufactured with 100% March Networks components, as they said it expands the company’s business in the commercial and industrial markets.

Designed to deliver the same reliability, manageability and serviceability organizations have come to expect from March Networks, the high-performance recorders are well suited for midsize commercial organizations with all-IP video environments, as well as banks, retailers and other multisite enterprises transitioning from analog or hybrid video networking.

Available in 32-, 48- and 64-channel models, the 9000 Series recorders support high-megapixel, high-throughput video capture. In addition, all channel licenses are included, so customers benefit from a fully-featured recording system right out of the box with a lower overall cost of ownership.

To ensure reliability, the 9000 Series IP recorders incorporate a customized embedded Linux OS, which eliminates unnecessary background services and frequent system updates.

Other reliability features include diagnostic LEDs for each hard drive, internal battery backup and real-time system health monitoring via March Networks Command VMS.

The recorders are also said to be simple to maintain, thanks to front-access hard drives and unique QR codes that work with March Networks’ free GURU smartphone app to enable instant configuration audits, troubleshooting, warranty checks and other capabilities using a smartphone or tablet.

READ MORE ON ISC WEST: Click Here for All of SSI ‘s Comprehensive ISC West Coverage
Video Surveillance · News · ISC West · March Networks · Surveillance Cameras · All Topics

About the Author
Scott Goldfine
Scott Goldfine is Editor-in-Chief and Associate Publisher of Security Sales & Integration. Well-versed in the technical and business aspects of electronic security (video surveillance, access control, systems integration, intrusion detection, fire/life safety), Goldfine is nationally recognized as an industry expert and speaker. Goldfine is involved in several security events and organizations, including the Electronic Security Association (ESA), Security Industry Association (SIA), Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC), False Alarm Reduction Association (FARA), ASIS Int'l and more. Goldfine also serves on several boards, including the SIA Marketing Committee, CSAA Marketing and Communications Committee, PSA Cybersecurity Advisory Council and Robolliance. He is a certified alarm technician, former cable-TV tech, audio company entrepreneur, and lifelong electronics and computers enthusiast. Goldfine joined Security Sales & Integration in 1998.
Contact Scott Goldfine: [email protected]
