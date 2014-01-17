March Networks Releases Modular ATM Camera

OTTAWA — March Networks, a provider of intelligent IP video solutions, introduces the MegaPX Modular ATM Camera.

The camera is capable of 3-megapixel images, a 3-foot vertical view of ATM customers in all lighting conditions and comes in a two-component design for easy installation in compact ATMs, including the NCR SelfServ 34 Walk-Up, according to March Networks.

“The Modular ATM Camera delivers exceptional images. One of our credit union customers tested it recently and was so impressed with the video quality that they only want these cameras in their ATMs moving forward,” says Jeff Popoff, installation and service technician with systems integrator Chubb Edwards. “The camera is also very easy to install, so it’s definitely one we would recommend.”

The camera measures in at 1.1 H x 1.0 W x 1.4 D inches with a separate decoding unit and flexible 40-inch cable. It is available with a standard or view window mounting bracket – both of which lock securely into place to ensure the camera does not shift, tilt or fall back during daily ATM vaulting.

Available with a 2.8mm standard lens, the camera’s wide field-of-view (FOV) records ATM users from the waist up rather than just capturing faces to provide more comprehensive video evidence, according to the company.

Each MegaPX Modular ATM Camera includes a unique QR code that technicians can scan with their smartphone or tablet using March Networks’ free GURU smartphone application. GURU automates typically time-consuming tasks such as determining a camera’s serial number, verifying its warranty status and completing online return forms.

“With card data theft on the rise and reports of new ‘shimmer’ fraud targeting chip-based credit and debit cards, banks and credit unions want to know they are capturing the best video evidence possible at their ATMs,” says Dan Cremins, head of global product management with March Networks. “This new ATM camera enables this thanks to its purpose-built design and capabilities that are consistent with March Networks’ leadership position providing intelligent end-to-end video solutions to financial institutions to help address their real-world business challenges.”

READ NEXT: 5 Ideas to Increase Surveillance Sales