Marks USA Locks Earn Miami-Dade County NOA Component Approval

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Marks USA, a division of NAPCO Security Technologies, has received a Notice of Acceptance (NOA) from the Miami-Dade County Regulatory and Economic Resources Board and Code Administration Division for its cylindrical and mortise locks.

The devices have been tested to comply with Florida building code, including the high velocity hurricane zone, known to be some of the most rigorous standards in the country.

With Miami-Dade County product control approval, the following Marks USA products have been approved as lockset hardware devices for use on commercial steel doors where allowed by the AHJ: 95-Series Survivor grade 1 cylindrical locksets; 175-Series Economy locksets; 5-Series Nova mortise locksets; and 130-Series Defender locksets.

“It’s gratifying to see that our locks stood up to these tough NOA tests for large missile impact, air filtration, cyclic wind pressure loading, forced entry and static pressure,” says Bill Sporre, vice president of global sales & marketing, Marks USA. “I tell customers all the time, ours is the last lock they’ll need to put on a door.”