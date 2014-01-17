SSI logo
Maximize Your Clients Existing Fire Alarm and Security Systems

Lencore's n.FORM™ Solution works WITH the fire alarm system/security system and meets the design intent of NFPA72 for Mass Notification and Emergency Communications




Workplace Safety is as important as production, quality, and cost control. No matter what environment your clients work in, whether it is an office, a healthcare facility or a school, safety is at the very top of the list.

The use of access controls and video surveillance equipment is vital to the prevention and post-event review of threat. However it is the dissemination of information during any type of emergency – weather, fire or human-related that is critical to the safety of employees and building occupants.

Reach. Clarity. Redundancy.

Reaching 100% of the intended audience 100% of the time is the most vital component of any emergency communication system. Traditional thinking puts reach in places such as open and closed offices, cafeterias and even parking garages. But coverage must be complete. Non-traditional places such as stairwells, bathrooms, and rally points must be considered as part of the plan.

Once reach is covered, clarity comes into play. “Do your clients understand the message?” Messages must be clear. And they must be concise. Emergency situations induce levels of panic and long messages should not be considered “clear.” Direct and specific action must be communicated to ensure safety.

Last, redundant methods of communication ensure message delivery as well as heighten the sense of urgency. How many times have building occupants ignored the fire alarm drill? Multiple methods of communications creates attention to the situation. It also ensures receipt of the message.

Covering over 6 million square feet per system, Lencore’s n.FORM™ Mass notification solution meets these requirements and the design intent of NFPA72. Operating on an open-protocol platform, this technology works in conjunction with the fire alarm or security system for a clear, intelligible signal. Speakers, digital signage, texts, emails, tweets, strobes, loud voice and more flow through open-platform protocols to work within designed safety plans, tying multiple vendor partners together and delivering a cohesive and comprehensive solution.

Maximize your clients existing fire alarm and security systems by integrating Lencore’s n.FORM™ Mass Notification Solution for a more intelligible signal.

Click here to learn more.

 
