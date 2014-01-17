SSI logo

MedixSafe Introduces the Key Care Cabinet

The cabinet enables more secure access by requiring multiple steps of authentication.



By ·


MedixSafe has introduced its new Key Care Cabinet offering. The company says what differentiates it from other key cabinets, is it requires dual, triple or biometric authentication credentials before access to the Key Care Cabinet is granted.

It accommodates over 1,000 individual users and provides an audit trail history of up to 50,000 events.

The Key Care Cabinet is accessible via a remote Ethernet network and also has a manual key override to ensure that the cabinet can still be accessed in the event of an electronic failure.

“MedixSafe is dedicated to providing the very best in key control,” says Jim Turner, president, MedixSafe. “Our new Key Care Cabinet allows middle-market end users to bring order and organization to their keys and allow access to everyone who should have it. It enables them to know who has accessed the key cabinet and maintain control over their keys. The Key Care Cabinet gives them the ability to keep the wrong people out, lock people out instantly, and remotely unlock the cabinet.”

READ: Why It’s Time to Buy-In to Biometrics
Article Topics
Access Control · Vertical Markets · Products · Authentication · Biometrics · Credentials · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Authentication, Credentials







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan
With the Right Business Plan in Place a Whole New Business Model is Within Reach

Trending
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016
How Cal State Northridge Is Using Video Analytics to Quash Parking Lot Crimes

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane