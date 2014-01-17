MedixSafe Introduces the Key Care Cabinet

MedixSafe has introduced its new Key Care Cabinet offering. The company says what differentiates it from other key cabinets, is it requires dual, triple or biometric authentication credentials before access to the Key Care Cabinet is granted.

It accommodates over 1,000 individual users and provides an audit trail history of up to 50,000 events.

The Key Care Cabinet is accessible via a remote Ethernet network and also has a manual key override to ensure that the cabinet can still be accessed in the event of an electronic failure.

“MedixSafe is dedicated to providing the very best in key control,” says Jim Turner, president, MedixSafe. “Our new Key Care Cabinet allows middle-market end users to bring order and organization to their keys and allow access to everyone who should have it. It enables them to know who has accessed the key cabinet and maintain control over their keys. The Key Care Cabinet gives them the ability to keep the wrong people out, lock people out instantly, and remotely unlock the cabinet.”

