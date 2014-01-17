SSI logo

MedixSafe Introduces Key Access Ready Enclosure with HID Format Card Reader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MedixSafe, a manufacturer of access control cabinets, introduces its new key access ready enclosure (KARE).

KARE is a heavy duty key control cabinet with a HID format card readerband key override built into the electronic lock.

The KARE reader gives the user control over their keys by limiting access to authorized users only and giving them knowledge of who has accessed keys and when. It also features a Wiegand output so it can be connected to any access control panel, according to the company.

“MedixSafe is committed to delivering the very best in key control,” says Jim Turner, president, MedixSafe. “The KARE product is unique in that it’s designed to be connected to an access control system. Users can use their own existing access control cards and software to control who has access to this cabinet.”

The enclosure measures 16"H x 13.5"W x 4.5"D and includes a polymer swing handle lock.

The built-in HID SE card reader accepts 125 kHz Prox cards, allowing users to use their existing cards.

Included are 48 key tag holders that can hold multiple keys or a set of keys.

