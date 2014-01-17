Michael Flink Quietly Moves Into David Paja’s Role as Honeywell Security & Fire President

MELVILLE, N.Y. — David Paja, former president of Honeywell Security & Fire, has accepted a new executive position with Delphi Automotive (NYSE: DLPH).

Honeywell (NYSE: HON) did not previously announce Paja’s departure. Former ADI Global President Michael Flink is now serving in the same role, which his Linkedin page shows he assumed Jan. 17. Rob Aarnes, former president of ADI North America, is listed as president of ADI Global on his Linkedin page. And Andy Morra, former vice president of ADI North America, is listed as president of ADI North America on his Linkedin page.

In a press release this week, Delphi Automotive said Paja has been named senior vice president and president of electronics and safety. Paja succeeds Jugal Vijayvargiya. Based in the United Kingdom, Delphi is a technology company that integrates connected solutions for the automotive and transportation sectors with technical centers, manufacturing sites and customer support services in 46 countries.

Paja was appointed president of Honeywell Security Group in January 2015, succeeding SSI Industry Hall of Famer Ron Rothman. Paja joined Honeywell in 2003 and served as vice president and general manager for Honeywell Transportation Systems in China and India. Prior to that, he served as vice president of global marketing for Honeywell Turbo Technologies, where he led strategic planning, product strategy and business development worldwide.

In his role as president of Honeywell Security & Fire, a nearly $5 billion global leader in electronic detection and prevention technologies for residential, commercial and industrial applications, Paja was credited with enhancing the company’s IoT capabilities with advanced software and connectivity technologies, serving millions of connected homes and buildings worldwide.

Flink served as president of ADI Americas since 2010. He joined ADI in 2003 as the vice president of marketing for ADI North America. In 2005 he launched the company’s international expansion into Europe, overseeing the opening of 32 offices in the first year. Under his leadership, ADI completed the acquisition of Gardiner Group Europe and extended its reach into 14 countries across the region.

SSI continues to report this story.