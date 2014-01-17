SSI logo

Michael Flink Quietly Moves Into David Paja’s Role as Honeywell Security & Fire President

Flink, who most recently served as ADI’s global president, replaces Paja who has taken another position outside of the security industry.



By ·


MELVILLE, N.Y. — David Paja, former president of Honeywell Security & Fire, has accepted a new executive position with Delphi Automotive (NYSE: DLPH).

Honeywell (NYSE: HON) did not previously announce Paja’s departure. Former ADI Global President Michael Flink is now serving in the same role, which his Linkedin page shows he assumed Jan. 17. Rob Aarnes, former president of ADI North America, is listed as president of ADI Global on his Linkedin page. And Andy Morra, former vice president of ADI North America, is listed as president of ADI North America on his Linkedin page

In a press release this week, Delphi Automotive said Paja has been named senior vice president and president of electronics and safety. Paja succeeds Jugal Vijayvargiya. Based in the United Kingdom, Delphi is a technology company that integrates connected solutions for the automotive and transportation sectors with technical centers, manufacturing sites and customer support services in 46 countries.

Paja was appointed president of Honeywell Security Group in January 2015, succeeding SSI Industry Hall of Famer Ron Rothman. Paja joined Honeywell in 2003 and served as vice president and general manager for Honeywell Transportation Systems in China and India. Prior to that, he served as vice president of global marketing for Honeywell Turbo Technologies, where he led strategic planning, product strategy and business development worldwide.

In his role as president of Honeywell Security & Fire, a nearly $5 billion global leader in electronic detection and prevention technologies for residential, commercial and industrial applications, Paja was credited with enhancing the company’s IoT capabilities with advanced software and connectivity technologies, serving millions of connected homes and buildings worldwide.

Flink served as president of ADI Americas since 2010. He joined ADI in 2003 as the vice president of marketing for ADI North America. In 2005 he launched the company’s international expansion into Europe, overseeing the opening of 32 offices in the first year. Under his leadership, ADI completed the acquisition of Gardiner Group Europe and extended its reach into 14 countries across the region.

SSI continues to report this story.

FLASHBACK: Why Flink Thinks ADI Has What Dealers Need
Article Topics
Business Management · News · People & Profiles · ADI · David Paja · Honeywell · Michael Flink · All Topics

About the Author
Rodney Bosch
Although Bosch’s name is quite familiar to those in the security industry, his previous experience has been in daily newspaper journalism. Prior to joining SECURITY SALES & INTEGRATION in 2006, he spent 15 years with the Los Angeles Times, where he performed a wide assortment of editorial responsibilities, including feature and metro department assignments as well as content producing for latimes.com. Bosch is a graduate of California State University, Fresno with a degree in Mass Communication & Journalism. In 2007, he successfully completed the National Burglar and Fire Alarm Association’s National Training School coursework to become a Certified Level I Alarm Technician.
Contact Rodney Bosch: [email protected]
View More by Rodney Bosch

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

ADI, David Paja, Michael Flink







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector
Dahua Offers Free Video Analytics Upgrade for Select IP Cameras and Recorders
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Video Doorbell Sales Forecast to Grow 28% Annually, IHS Markit Says

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane