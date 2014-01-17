Milestone Systems Releases Free Open Platform VMS

COPENHAGEN — Milestone Systems announces the addition of the XProtect Essential+ video management software (VMS) as a free entry product to the company’s portfolio.

“XProtect Essential+ is a game changer for our open platform community. Essential+ allows anyone to start right. Any user can now benefit from the power of add-on solutions from our partners,” says Bjørn Skou Eilertsen, chief technical officer, Milestone Systems.

The software and SDK can be downloaded at no cost from the Milestone website. Documentation, eLearning courses and an online developer forum will be available for free to open platform software developers, according to the company.

“Developers can use our rich programming environment now to create tomorrow’s add-on solutions to XProtect. They can install Essential+ and get our Software Development Kit for free. Add cameras and you are good to go. It’s that simple to start developing solutions for this rapidly growing business segment,” adds Eilertsen.

Milestone says XProtect Essential+ is designed to provide a professional-grade security experience as a stand-alone video business solution, giving users access to their system from anywhere via three easy-to-use clients.

XProtect Essential+ 2017 R2 Features

Supports up to eight cameras from more than 6,000 supported devices.

All Milestone clients are supported with full functionality: XProtect Smart Client, XProtect Web Client and Milestone Mobile.

The software supports hardware acceleration: processor-intensive video decoding can be offloaded to the graphics card, saving up to 80% in processing power.

The full Milestone programming environment (MIP SDK and advanced rules engine) are supported. This includes metadata handling for advanced analytics.

Upon installation, the users of the free XProtect Essential+ will gain access to the Milestone online support community dedicated to XProtect Essential+ at no cost.

XProtect Essential+ can easily be upgraded to XProtect Express+ or other advanced XProtect products if the need arises for extra functionality for interconnecting systems, encrypting video recordings or simply more advanced features.

