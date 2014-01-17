Milestone Systems, Robotic Assistance Devices Team Up to Support All-Girls Robotics Team

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), an innovator in artificial intelligence and robotics, has partnered with Milestone Systems, a global developer of video management software, to support the all-girls robotics team, Coding Queens.

The initiative was launched to promote education in the science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and robotics fields.

The Coding Queens consist of six fifth-graders from Laguna Nigel, Calif.‘s John S. Malcolm Elementary who will compete in the 2017 VEX IQ State Championship on March 12 in Pomona, Calif., with their claw-bot, “Zippy.”

RAD and Milestone Systems believe that organizations have an obligation to coach and encourage today’s youth to pursue technology interests in an effort to evolve the future of the industry, according to a press release.

“We are honored to support the Coding Queens in their quest to become state champions,” says Reinier Tuinzing, strategic alliances manager - Americas, Milestone Systems. “It is very exciting to help introduce our next generation of innovators to new and emerging technologies through hands-on learning opportunities.”

The Coding Queens were the youngest team to compete in the 2016 VEX IQ Regional event in December out of 23 teams.

“It’s critical to support young minds in STEM and robotics technology fields and RAD is in a unique position to showcase the opportunities available in this field,” says Steve Reinharz, founder and CEO, RAD. “RAD is excited to be a small part of the support network that this team has in place and we hope more companies will emerge as strong proponents of students striving to be successful in the engineering, coding and robotics fields.”

READ NEXT: Icontrol & Alarm.com Respond to Honeywell’s Lawsuit

