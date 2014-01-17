SSI logo

Milestone Systems, Robotic Assistance Devices Team Up to Support All-Girls Robotics Team

Milestone and RAD partner to promote education in the engineering, coding and robotics fields.



By ·


HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. —  Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), an innovator in artificial intelligence and robotics, has partnered with Milestone Systems, a global developer of video management software, to support the all-girls robotics team, Coding Queens.

The initiative was launched to promote education in the science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and robotics fields.

The Coding Queens consist of six fifth-graders from Laguna Nigel, Calif.‘s John S. Malcolm Elementary who will compete in the 2017 VEX IQ State Championship on March 12 in Pomona, Calif.,  with their claw-bot, “Zippy.”

RAD and Milestone Systems believe that organizations have an obligation to coach and encourage today’s youth to pursue technology interests in an effort to evolve the future of the industry, according to a press release.

“We are honored to support the Coding Queens in their quest to become state champions,” says Reinier Tuinzing, strategic alliances manager - Americas, Milestone Systems. “It is very exciting to help introduce our next generation of innovators to new and emerging technologies through hands-on learning opportunities.”

The Coding Queens were the youngest team to compete in the 2016 VEX IQ Regional event in December out of 23 teams.

“It’s critical to support young minds in STEM and robotics technology fields and RAD is in a unique position to showcase the opportunities available in this field,” says Steve Reinharz, founder and CEO, RAD. “RAD is excited to be a small part of the support network that this team has in place and we hope more companies will emerge as strong proponents of students striving to be successful in the engineering, coding and robotics fields.”

READ NEXT: Icontrol & Alarm.com Respond to Honeywell’s Lawsuit
Article Topics
Other · General Industry · News · Milestone Systems · Robotics · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Milestone Systems







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Genetec Discusses Better Cybersecurity at Connect Press Summit

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane