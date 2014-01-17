SSI logo

Mission 500 Raised $800K in 2016 in Support of Needy Children

The charitable organization sponsored numerous fundraisers throughout the year with more to come in 2017.

Altronix President Alan Forman spoke at the SIA Honors Night gala in November. Forman, who serves as advisory board chair for Mission 500, discussed the continued need to help children and families in financial distress in the U.S.


By ·

MIAMI — Mission 500, a nonprofit charitable organization focusing on the security industry and dedicated to serving children and communities in need across the United States, raised more than $800,000 in 2016.

The funds were raised at a variety of events held throughout the year, as well as through numerous in-kind donations and acts of community service.

“Whether it was filling backpacks with school supplies for kids in New York, Texas and Florida, fixing up a home in the Appalachians, providing basic household goods to needy families or simply running a marathon, the generosity of the people in the security industry has made a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families across this country,” says Jeff Eichenlaub, director of strategic partnerships for Mission 500. “What makes me so grateful though is that this cause has been supported not only with cash donations but acts of service to support our cause.”

Events held in 2016 were domestic and international in scope and included the annual Security 5/2K at ISC West, a winter Hockey Classic, a summer Security Softball Game and a Miami Mixer, as well as many privately sponsored events. Most recently, and just in time for the holidays, professionals from across the industry came together for a service trip to Appalachia where they worked with local stakeholders in Philippi, W. Va., to turn an old, uninhabitable mobile house into a warm home for a young family in need.

At the Security Industry Association (SIA) Honors Night gala in New York in November, an event co-sponsored by Mission 500, Alan Forman, advisory board chair for Mission 500, spoke on behalf of the organization and specifically on the continued need to help children and families in financial distress in the U.S. Forman’s heartfelt words and plea helped raise almost $35,000.00 for the evening, according to the organization.

Plans are underway for the 7th Annual Security 5/2K at ISC West in April. Sponsors already signed up for the event include Alarm.com, Altronix, Avigilon, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, COPS Monitoring, DMP, Freeman, Galaxy Control Systems, ISC West, I-View Systems, LRG Marketing Communications, MONI Smart Security, Napco Starlink, Pelco by Schneider Electric, Qolsys, ScanSource Security and SSN.

“As 2016 comes to a close it is great to see just how much Mission 500 accomplished this year,” Eichenlaub says. “There is still so much more to do and I’m sure the security industry will once again answer the call to assist children and families in need across the U.S. in 2017.”
Article Topics
Business Management · News · Mission 500 · Security Industry Association · SIA · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Security Industry Association, SIA







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan
With the Right Business Plan in Place a Whole New Business Model is Within Reach

Trending
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016
How Cal State Northridge Is Using Video Analytics to Quash Parking Lot Crimes

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane