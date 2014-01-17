Mission 500 Raised $800K in 2016 in Support of Needy Children

MIAMI — Mission 500, a nonprofit charitable organization focusing on the security industry and dedicated to serving children and communities in need across the United States, raised more than $800,000 in 2016.

The funds were raised at a variety of events held throughout the year, as well as through numerous in-kind donations and acts of community service.

“Whether it was filling backpacks with school supplies for kids in New York, Texas and Florida, fixing up a home in the Appalachians, providing basic household goods to needy families or simply running a marathon, the generosity of the people in the security industry has made a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families across this country,” says Jeff Eichenlaub, director of strategic partnerships for Mission 500. “What makes me so grateful though is that this cause has been supported not only with cash donations but acts of service to support our cause.”

Events held in 2016 were domestic and international in scope and included the annual Security 5/2K at ISC West, a winter Hockey Classic, a summer Security Softball Game and a Miami Mixer, as well as many privately sponsored events. Most recently, and just in time for the holidays, professionals from across the industry came together for a service trip to Appalachia where they worked with local stakeholders in Philippi, W. Va., to turn an old, uninhabitable mobile house into a warm home for a young family in need.

At the Security Industry Association (SIA) Honors Night gala in New York in November, an event co-sponsored by Mission 500, Alan Forman, advisory board chair for Mission 500, spoke on behalf of the organization and specifically on the continued need to help children and families in financial distress in the U.S. Forman’s heartfelt words and plea helped raise almost $35,000.00 for the evening, according to the organization.

Plans are underway for the 7th Annual Security 5/2K at ISC West in April. Sponsors already signed up for the event include Alarm.com, Altronix, Avigilon, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, COPS Monitoring, DMP, Freeman, Galaxy Control Systems, ISC West, I-View Systems, LRG Marketing Communications, MONI Smart Security, Napco Starlink, Pelco by Schneider Electric, Qolsys, ScanSource Security and SSN.

“As 2016 comes to a close it is great to see just how much Mission 500 accomplished this year,” Eichenlaub says. “There is still so much more to do and I’m sure the security industry will once again answer the call to assist children and families in need across the U.S. in 2017.”