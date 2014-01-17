Mission 500 Seeks Nominations for 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility, Humanitarian Awards

MIAMI — Mission 500, a non-profit initiative focusing on the security industry and dedicated to serving the needs of children and communities in crisis, is now accepting nominees for its 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award and their 2017 Humanitarian Award.

The awards will be presented at the Security 5/2K Awards Ceremony on April 6 during ISC West in Las Vegas.

The Mission 500 CSR Award honors a company in the security industry that has made a significant contribution to those in need. The judging criteria includes an assessment of applicants’ CSR programs as they relate to effectiveness in helping the communities they focus on, involvement of company personnel, sustainability and long term impact of the programs and activities that go beyond financial contributions.

Employees can nominate the company they work for, as well as partner organizations they work with. A judging panel evaluates applicants according to the criteria and applicants’ contributions toward social causes. In 2016, the CSR Award was given to Alliance Security of Cranston, R.I.

During ISC West, Mission 500 will also present its Humanitarian Award, which recognizes individuals in the security industry who have made important contributions to those in need. The 2016 recipient was Sean Sportun of Mac’s Convenience Stores.

“Our 2017 award recipients have been outstanding in their contributions to the Mission 500 cause and have lead the way for others to follow,” says George Fletcher, advisory board member and Mission 500 volunteer. “Through their contributions and the volunteer commitments of hundreds of security professionals, the possibilities for helping children in need are vastly improved.”

Entry Forms and Deadline

The CSR Award nomination form is available for download here and the Humanitarian Award form here. Entry forms must be submitted to Kathryn Robinson ([email protected] ) by March 6.