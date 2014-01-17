SSI logo

MONI Marks Military Appreciation Month With Donation, Discount for U.S. Armed Forces

The company will donate up to $10,000 to wounded veteran Noah Galloway’s No Excuses Charitable Fund.



DALLAS — MONI, a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ: ASCMA), announces a new customer offer for Military Appreciation Month.

The promotion includes $10 off monthly pricing for the first 12 months and a free Amazon Dot with purchase of a MONI security system. The discount will be available to active duty military and veterans through the end of May.

“As a former Army Ranger, I understand the struggles many veterans endure upon coming home,” says Curtis Kindred, president of Dallas-based ADS Smart Security, MONI’s 2016 Dealer of the Year. “There’s nothing in the world like the camaraderie of your fellow brothers and sisters in arms, and I am proud to stand with MONI to provide a solution for making our troops, veterans and their families feel protected in their homes.”

In addition to the discount, MONI will make a donation on behalf of its dealers who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The company will donate up to $10,000 to wounded veteran Noah Galloway’s No Excuses Charitable Fund. Through the fund, MONI’s contribution will support organizations such as Homes for Our Troops, a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured veterans to enable them to rebuild their lives.

Galloway recently attended the company’s MONI | X sales seminar as the keynote speaker. As a thank you for his work serving wounded veterans, the company is donating a free smart security system to Galloway and his family to keep them safe while he’s on the road sharing his courageous story.

“I am excited to continue my relationship with MONI, working together to positively impact the lives of injured veterans in need of help, support and compassion,” says Galloway. “Suicide, homelessness and mental health issues continue to affect our veterans, and Homes for Troops empowers them to take control of their lives without the burden of a mortgage, giving them a safe and secure place to call home.”
Smart Home, Wholesale Monitoring







