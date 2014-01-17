MONI Smart Security to Lift Curtain on Interactive Messaging Hub

DALLAS — MONI, a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ: ASCMA), will release a new interactive messaging hub to its 1 million residential customers in early 2017.

The patented technology is named ASAPer for its ability to alert both MONI customers and their emergency contacts “as soon as possible” when an alarm is triggered, according to a news release.

All emergency contacts are able to connect with the MONI central monitoring station so that the alarm can be confirmed or canceled. Concurrently, MONI’s emergency response center addresses the alarm event as usual and alerts the first responders if necessary. ASAPer helps to reduce false alarms, mitigates the risk of unnecessary emergency dispatches and ensures that first responders are only called to true emergency situations, according to the company.

MONI says the messaging hub has been tested and refined by customers of its DIY subsidiary, LiveWatch. Customers and their enabled emergency contacts are notified “as soon as possible” of alarm trigger events via text on their mobile devices. Once the initial notification is sent, emergency contacts are able to join a live chat with one click, thereby allowing individuals to collaboratively coordinate a response.

“With ASAPer, we’re not only providing an alert, we’re providing emotional security to our customers, involving them in the alarm response and assuring them of next steps,” says Jeff Gardner, president and CEO, MONI. “This collaborative, mobilized approach to communication is unmatched by any other monitored home security solution in the industry. ASAPer allows us to truly be in the moment with our customers.”