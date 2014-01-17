SSI logo

MONI Smart Security to Lift Curtain on Interactive Messaging Hub

MONI says the messaging hub has been tested and refined by customers of its DIY subsidiary, LiveWatch.



By ·


DALLAS — MONI, a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ: ASCMA), will release a new interactive messaging hub to its 1 million residential customers in early 2017.

The patented technology is named ASAPer for its ability to alert both MONI customers and their emergency contacts “as soon as possible” when an alarm is triggered, according to a news release.

All emergency contacts are able to connect with the MONI central monitoring station so that the alarm can be confirmed or canceled. Concurrently, MONI’s emergency response center addresses the alarm event as usual and alerts the first responders if necessary. ASAPer helps to reduce false alarms, mitigates the risk of unnecessary emergency dispatches and ensures that first responders are only called to true emergency situations, according to the company.

MONI says the messaging hub has been tested and refined by customers of its DIY subsidiary, LiveWatch. Customers and their enabled emergency contacts are notified “as soon as possible” of alarm trigger events via text on their mobile devices. Once the initial notification is sent, emergency contacts are able to join a live chat with one click, thereby allowing individuals to collaboratively coordinate a response.

“With ASAPer, we’re not only providing an alert, we’re providing emotional security to our customers, involving them in the alarm response and assuring them of next steps,” says Jeff Gardner, president and CEO, MONI. “This collaborative, mobilized approach to communication is unmatched by any other monitored home security solution in the industry. ASAPer allows us to truly be in the moment with our customers.”

ICYMI: Monitronics Rebrands as MONI; Will Aim to Grow Direct-to-Consumer Sales
Article Topics
Access Control · News · Emergency Response · False Alarms · Monitronics · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Emergency Response, False Alarms







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration January 2017 Issue
2017 Industry Forecast Issue

Trending
Last Call for 2017 SAMMY Entries
SSI’s 2017 Security Industry Forecast
ADT Announces Integration With Amazon Alexa
Advertising Firm Deploys Smart Digital Billboards Using Milestone VMS, Worknet Analytics
Analyzing the Smart Home Market at CES 2017

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane