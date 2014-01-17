SSI logo

MONI Unveils Interactive Smart Home Security Kiosk at Dallas Love Field

Tablets are placed around the kiosk so that visitors can test how smart home solutions work via MONI’s app.

MONI team members were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at Dallas Love Field airport to introduce the company's new smart home kiosk.


DALLAS — MONI, a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ: ASCMA), lifted the curtain on what the company bills as the first interactive kiosk of its kind in the smart home space Monday at Dallas Love Field.

The kiosk is designed to educate consumers about smart home security offerings through hands-on experience. The kiosk was unveiled with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from Jeff Gardner, president and CEO of MONI Smart Security, and Kelly Collins, general manager, Dallas Love Field.

“Smart home technology can seem intimidating to some consumers but it doesn’t need to be that way,” said Gardner. “Travelers at Dallas Love Field can now see that for themselves while they pass time or wait for a flight. This new kiosk is intended to help people understand the wide variety of products and technologies that can make their homes easier to manage and provide peace of mind, no matter how close or how far from home they are, with any level of technical ability.”


The kiosk is representative of the outside of a house on one side and the inside of a house on the other side. iPads are placed around the kiosk so that visitors can test how smart home solutions work via MONI’s app. The “outside” of the kiosk features a front door, complete with a SkyBell Wi-Fi video doorbell that allows users to see, hear and speak to the actual visitor at the door.

The outside of the kiosk also features lights and locks that can be controlled by MONI’s app. The “inside” of the kiosk features a video camera, Nest thermostat and security panel. The kiosk also acts as a smart phone charging station with 16 portals so visitors can relax and power their devices while interacting with the smart home solutions.

A MONI representative will be on site at the display, located in Terminal B, during peak hours to answer questions and demonstrate the kiosk’s technologies.

You can view a time-lapse video of the kiosk construction here.

