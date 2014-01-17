The Most Important Security Developments of 2016

I am sure you spent the holidays poring through the hundreds of security news stories that took place during 2016. Wait, was that just me — in between stringing Christmas lights and digging out the menorah (we are a two-faith household, much to our son’s gift-getting glee) — revisiting every item that came across the transom since last January?

And here I thought if something as goofy as Elf on the Shelf could take hold, then maybe my little tradition would catch on. Not to worry, like those tasked with the New Year’s Day Times Square cleanup detail, I do that dirty work so others can benefit.

In concert with our Industry Forecast Issue, I have zeroed in on the most important security developments of the past 12 months. Whether you just fell from space with no industry knowledge or are a proactive participant, familiarity with the following topics will steer you toward 2017 success.

In random order, here are 20 key trends supported by paraphrased SSI news headlines:

1. Major Dealer/Integrator M&A Deals: JCI to Merge With Tyco in $20B Deal … ADT Acquired by Apollo in $7B Buy … Go Security Solutions Is Convergint’s 7th Purchase of 2016 … ADS Security Makes 6th Acquisition in Record Year

2. Super Supplier M&A Deals: Comcast, Alarm.com Acquire Business Units of Icontrol … Nortek Acquired for $2.8B by Melrose Industries … ComNet Acquired by Holding Company ACRE

3. Many Happy Returns: Napco Marks 6th Straight Quarter of Record-Breaking Revenue … UTC, Other Security Firms Report Mostly Positive Earnings … Avigilon Posts Strong Q4 Earnings

4. Security Attracts Big Spenders: Select Security Gets $55M Credit Facility … American Alarm & Communications Inks $25M Credit Facility … Vector Security Lands $300M Credit Agreement

5. The Global Village of Security: Convergint Acquires to Expand in Europe … Diebold Completes $1.8B Merger With Wincor Nixdorf … Securitas Electronic Security Hosts Successful Branding Bash … Hikvision Acquires U.K.-Based Pyronix … Honeywell Buys Xtralis

6. Far East Video Powers Rise Up: Hikvision Secures $3B Credit Facility From Export-Import Bank of China … Samsung Techwin America Now Hanwha Techwin America … Dahua Partners With ADI to Expand in North America … IDIS Technology Helps Secure Houston’s July 4th Festivities

7. Europeans and Japanese Partner Up: Axis, Canon Restructure Global Sales & Marketing Units … Bosch Security Systems and Sony Establish Business Partnership … Mobotix Acquired by Konica Minolta

8. Doing the DIY Deed: UCC to Provide Monitoring for Lowe’s DIY Smart Home Systems … Panasonic to Collaborate With Honeywell on DIY Home Security … Monitronics Aims to Grow Direct-to-Consumer Sales

9. Smart Money in Home Market: Home Sales Increase to Highest Level in Almost a Year … Smart Home Market to Exceed $60B by 2021 … Comcast Hopes to ‘Disrupt the Home Security Market’ With Xfinity

10. Door Prize Reveals Itself: Video Doorbells Help Thwart Burglaries in L.A. … Video Doorbells Hot Trend at ISC East

11. Dotting I’s, Crossing T’s of IoT: Alarm.com to Provide Smart Home Control Through Amazon Echo … Honeywell Has New Unit for Industrial Internet of Things … SimpliSafe DIY Home Security System ‘Inherently Insecure’ and Prone to Hacking … Siemens Opens Cybersecurity Operation Centers … Video Surveillance Systems Approved for 17 Texas School District Campuses … Safe City Technology Consortium Launched

14. Terrorism & Active Shooter Tactics: Boston Marathon Refocuses on Security After Brussels Terrorist Attacks … Fatal Shooting Prompts Security Upgrades at Florida Hospitals

15. Bodies of Evidence Gathering: LAPD to Become Largest Force With Officers Wearing Body Cameras … Miami to Equip Hundreds of Police Officers With Body Cameras

16. Taking Aim at Gunshot Detection: Tyco Security Launches Shooter Detection System Integration … Gunshot-Detection System Sought for Seattle Neighborhoods

17. Doing the Robot Dance: Crime-Fighting Robots Deployed in Silicon Valley … Robolliance Initiative Unveiled by Sharp … Calif. City to Soon Have Drone Fleet for Emergency Response

18. Verified Video Certified Hot: Honeywell Buys Videofied for $123M … ADT Joins PPVAR to Support Video Verification … UL Issues 1st Managed Video Monitoring Services Certification for Remote Guarding

19. Tidal Wave of New Tech: Wireless Home Security Systems on Rise … Tyco Invests in Israeli Biometrics Startup … Cisco Buys CloudLock for $293M … Security as a Service Market to Be Worth $1.5B by 2020 … Video Analytics Market to Hit $4.2B by 2021

20. It’s Showtime!: ISC West Organizers Say 2016 Show Is Largest Ever … SSI Hosts Summit for First Time

