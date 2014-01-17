SSI logo

The Most Important Security Developments of 2016

20 key takeaways from the world of security to take on 2017.

SSI Editor-in-Chief Scott Goldfine picks out 20 key trends from 2016.


By ·

I am sure you spent the holidays poring through the hundreds of security news stories that took place during 2016. Wait, was that just me — in between stringing Christmas lights and digging out the menorah (we are a two-faith household, much to our son’s gift-getting glee) — revisiting every item that came across the transom since last January?

And here I thought if something as goofy as Elf on the Shelf could take hold, then maybe my little tradition would catch on. Not to worry, like those tasked with the New Year’s Day Times Square cleanup detail, I do that dirty work so others can benefit.

In concert with our Industry Forecast Issue, I have zeroed in on the most important security developments of the past 12 months. Whether you just fell from space with no industry knowledge or are a proactive participant, familiarity with the following topics will steer you toward 2017 success.

In random order, here are 20 key trends supported by paraphrased SSI news headlines:

1. Major Dealer/Integrator M&A Deals: JCI to Merge With Tyco in $20B DealADT Acquired by Apollo in $7B BuyGo Security Solutions Is Convergint’s 7th Purchase of 2016ADS Security Makes 6th Acquisition in Record Year
2. Super Supplier M&A Deals: Comcast, Alarm.com Acquire Business Units of IcontrolNortek Acquired for $2.8B by Melrose IndustriesComNet Acquired by Holding Company ACRE
3. Many Happy Returns: Napco Marks 6th Straight Quarter of Record-Breaking RevenueUTC, Other Security Firms Report Mostly Positive EarningsAvigilon Posts Strong Q4 Earnings
4. Security Attracts Big Spenders: Select Security Gets $55M Credit FacilityAmerican Alarm & Communications Inks $25M Credit FacilityVector Security Lands $300M Credit Agreement
5. The Global Village of Security: Convergint Acquires to Expand in EuropeDiebold Completes $1.8B Merger With Wincor NixdorfSecuritas Electronic Security Hosts Successful Branding BashHikvision Acquires U.K.-Based PyronixHoneywell Buys Xtralis
6. Far East Video Powers Rise Up: Hikvision Secures $3B Credit Facility From Export-Import Bank of ChinaSamsung Techwin America Now Hanwha Techwin AmericaDahua Partners With ADI to Expand in North AmericaIDIS Technology Helps Secure Houston’s July 4th Festivities
7. Europeans and Japanese Partner Up: Axis, Canon Restructure Global Sales & Marketing UnitsBosch Security Systems and Sony Establish Business PartnershipMobotix Acquired by Konica Minolta
8. Doing the DIY Deed: UCC to Provide Monitoring for Lowe’s DIY Smart Home SystemsPanasonic to Collaborate With Honeywell on DIY Home SecurityMonitronics Aims to Grow Direct-to-Consumer Sales
9. Smart Money in Home Market: Home Sales Increase to Highest Level in Almost a Year Smart Home Market to Exceed $60B by 2021Comcast Hopes to ‘Disrupt the Home Security Market’ With Xfinity
10. Door Prize Reveals Itself: Video Doorbells Help Thwart Burglaries in L.A.Video Doorbells Hot Trend at ISC East
11. Dotting I’s, Crossing T’s of IoT: Alarm.com to Provide Smart Home Control Through Amazon EchoHoneywell Has New Unit for Industrial Internet of ThingsSimpliSafe DIY Home Security System ‘Inherently Insecure’ and Prone to HackingSiemens Opens Cybersecurity Operation CentersVideo Surveillance Systems Approved for 17 Texas School District CampusesSafe City Technology Consortium Launched
14. Terrorism & Active Shooter Tactics: Boston Marathon Refocuses on Security After Brussels Terrorist AttacksFatal Shooting Prompts Security Upgrades at Florida Hospitals
15. Bodies of Evidence Gathering: LAPD to Become Largest Force With Officers Wearing Body CamerasMiami to Equip Hundreds of Police Officers With Body Cameras
16. Taking Aim at Gunshot Detection: Tyco Security Launches Shooter Detection System IntegrationGunshot-Detection System Sought for Seattle Neighborhoods
17. Doing the Robot Dance: Crime-Fighting Robots Deployed in Silicon ValleyRobolliance Initiative Unveiled by SharpCalif. City to Soon Have Drone Fleet for Emergency Response
18. Verified Video Certified Hot: Honeywell Buys Videofied for $123MADT Joins PPVAR to Support Video Verification UL Issues 1st Managed Video Monitoring Services Certification for Remote Guarding
19. Tidal Wave of New Tech: Wireless Home Security Systems on RiseTyco Invests in Israeli Biometrics StartupCisco Buys CloudLock for $293MSecurity as a Service Market to Be Worth $1.5B by 2020Video Analytics Market to Hit $4.2B by 2021
20. It’s Showtime!: ISC West Organizers Say 2016 Show Is Largest EverSSI Hosts Summit for First Time

