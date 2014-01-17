SSI logo

Moxa Releases Firmware Update for Ethernet Switches

The Turbo Pack 3 update increases device level security and ensures network availability.



BREA, Calif. — Moxa, a manufacturer of industrial networking, computing and automation solutions, has announced a new firmware upgrade for its industrial ethernet switches.

The firmware, called Turbo Pack 3, contains major enhancements for its security functionalities.

In addition to being compliant with the IEC 62443-4-2 level 2 cybersecurity standard, it also supports other security management features, such as MAC Address and RADIUS, known security leaks and unknown attacks.

Moxa’s EDS-G500E and EDS-518E/528E DIN-rail switches currently support Turbo Pack 3, while all of Moxa’s industrial ethernet switches will support the new firmware by 2017.

Turbo Pack 3 also supports enhancements in redundancy technologies, such as V-ON, traffic management and real-time event notifications.

Moxa says these new functionalities will enable higher network availability and reliability for its switches.

