MRI Distribution to Host Grand Opening Event for Northeast Location

WOBURN, Mass. — MRI Distribution, a PowerHouse Alliance member and regional distributor of name-brand consumer and specialty electronics, will host a special event to mark the grand opening of its new location here.

The open house will be held June 7 from 3-8 p.m. MRI invites its current and new dealers for a casual afternoon/evening of food, drinks and product demos from participating vendors.

MRI’s new location is stocked with more than 100 residential, commercial and security brands including Sony, Samsung, Yamaha, Sonance, Atlas, Luxul, 2GIG, Hikvision, Epson and many more. The new facility includes the introduction of the first open-platform shopping experience in the Northeast featuring warehouse style shopping, interactive system displays and installations, a 100-foot accessory wall, after hours pick up, express RFID check-out, and experienced staff to assist in choosing the right products.

Dealers can expect to see the latest product demonstrations from more than 50 vendors at the open house, including Sony’s OLED TV’s and 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector, Lutron lighting and shades, Sonance’s Invisible Series and sound field speaker technologies, KEF’s THX Series 5.2.4 speaker system, WyreStorm’s 4K video distribution, Yamaha’s MuiscCast distributed audio system, Atlas’ 70 Volt and sound masking systems, and Samsung’s latest QLED TV’s and digital signage, among others.

MRI will also celebrate the new location with raffle prizes and specials for dealers throughout the month of June.

“MRI welcomes new and existing dealers to explore the exciting benefits of our new Woburn location, as well as the extensive inventory we’ve made available to them off the shelf,” says Robert Dean, president of MRI. “We have listened to our customers and developed a convenient, easy to shop, speedy pick-up environment with a premium selection of products. We know our dealers’ time is valuable and want to make their purchasing experience the best available anywhere.”

