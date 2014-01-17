SSI logo

N.Y. Systems Integrator Appoints Industry Veteran to Expand Geographical Reach

Nino Zeccardo brings more than 30 years of industry experience to Champion, which includes his most recent position with SecureWatch24 as division vice president, director of enterprise level systems.



FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Champion, a provider of integrated security, fire/life-safety, A/V data cabling and IT infrastructures, has appointed Nino Zeccardo as partner/executive vice president, chief business development and sales officer.

Following a long-term strategic plan, which included the unification of various corporate business divisions, Champion CEO John DiStefano has been able to further streamline processes and improve efficiencies, which have produced steady and significant growth, according to a press release. Zeccardo is the latest addition to the company’s top-tier management team.

In his new role, Zeccardo assumes the responsibility of growing Champion’s customer base and expanding the company’s geographical reach from regional to national.

“My plan is to leverage the image, reputation and long-term relationships that both Champion and I have built over the years, but also to attract and add not only the best but the nicest people to our team,” Zeccardo says. “We want to be the company our customers love to work with and our team loves to work for.”

Zeccardo brings more than 30 years of industry experience to Champion, which includes his most recent position with SecureWatch24 as division vice president, director of enterprise level systems. His extensive career includes working as the vice president of business development at MS Electronics, the president of MSI, and starting two security companies from the ground up.

“Mr. Zeccardo has been in the security industry his entire career, he is accomplished and well respected and his record speaks for itself,” says DiStefano. “He is an innovator, and fits right in with our corporate culture. We are extremely fortunate to have him on our team.”
