Napco Releases 2017 Full Line Catalog With Expanded StarLink Selection

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) announces the release of its new full line catalog.

The new 28-page catalog includes a range of product lines, including: StarLink, StarLink Fire and StarLink Connect communication technologies solutions and cross-reference chart; Gemini and GEMC commercial 24V addressable/conventional/wireless systems; Firewolf fire panels and Devices; and iBridge Connected Home.

New additions to the catalog: more addressable intrusion panels from Napco Commercial and the extended family of StarLink, including StarLink fire dual path cellular/IP commercial fire alarm and new StarLink Connect with universal up/download support and compatibility with all leading panel brands, plus built in virtual keypad, notifications and Z-Wave hub for Z-Wave device controls to use with Connected Home and Scenes powered by iBridge.

A pdf version of the catalog is available to download here or request a free hardcopy by calling (800) 645-9445 (specify part A402M).