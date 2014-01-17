SSI logo

Napco Releases 2017 Full Line Catalog With Expanded StarLink Selection

Download a pdf version of the catalog or request a free hardcopy by calling (800) 645-9445 and specifying part A402M.



By ·


AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) announces the release of its new full line catalog.

The new 28-page catalog includes a range of product lines, including: StarLink, StarLink Fire and StarLink Connect communication technologies solutions and cross-reference chart; Gemini and GEMC commercial 24V addressable/conventional/wireless systems; Firewolf fire panels and Devices; and iBridge Connected Home.

New additions to the catalog: more addressable intrusion panels from Napco Commercial and the extended family of StarLink, including StarLink fire dual path cellular/IP commercial fire alarm and new StarLink Connect with universal up/download support and compatibility with all leading panel brands, plus built in virtual keypad, notifications and Z-Wave hub for Z-Wave device controls to use with Connected Home and Scenes powered by iBridge. 

A pdf version of the catalog is available to download here or request a free hardcopy by calling (800) 645-9445 (specify part A402M).
Article Topics
Fire/Life Safety · Intrusion · Products · NAPCO · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!








Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales & Integration Access Control EBook
This latest Security Sales & Integration Access Control eBook has the most current market technology, statistics, tips and more.

Trending
20 Key Trends Emerge From ASIS 2014
Wink Hub or SmartThings Hub: Which Works Better?
30 Security Technologies Tickle Experts’ Fancies
SIA Appoints Samsung’s De Fina as Vice Chairman of Board of Directors
Professionalism and Attitude Promoted at DMP Owners Forum

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Leveraging IoT With Video Cameras for Security Dealers to Recognize New Revenue Streams

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane