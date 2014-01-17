SSI logo

Navy to Begin Using Biometrics for Access Control

The Navy has begun transitioning to DBIDS to capture biometric data and verify visitors.



WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Navy announced it will begin phasing in biometrics as its new I.D. system.

The Navy Installations Command has ordered commanders to immediately begin transitioning to the Defense Biometrics Identification System (DBIDS), according to a report by the San Diego Union Tribune. The switch is expected to six months to complete.

DBIDS is used to enter personnel data into a database, capture biometric information and retrieve that data and information for verification and validation at a later time.

Truck drivers, ship repair workers and other non-federal employees using Rapidgate passes will be issued a DBIDS paper pass good for 90 days. By Oct. 12 the pass will be replaced by DBIDS cards.

By July 15, badge and decal offices in the continental United States, Hawaii and Guam must screen the backgrounds of all contractors and their employees routinely making unescorted trips to Navy bases for criminal convictions, active warrants and other disqualifying misconduct.

Port of San Diego Ship Repair Association President  Derry Pence estimates that about 10,000 employees of his organization’s 160 members could be affected by the switch from the Rapidgate system.

“They seem to be trying to make this go as smoothly as possible so it doesn’t impact us,” he said.

The migration to DBIDS comes four years after a Department of Defense Inspector General report revealed that several convicted criminals gained unrestricted access to Navy bases, placing “military personnel, dependents, civilians and installations at an increased security risk.”

