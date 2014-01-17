SSI logo

News Leak: Nest to Release an Indoor 4K Home Security Camera

The Nest 4K camera, said to be a WiFi model, is expected to be announced by the end of May.



By ·


PALO ALTO, Calif. — Nest is all set to announce a new indoor 4K home security camera that is capable of high-resolution zooming within a 1080p full HD video, according to newly surfaced information.

According to Android Police, rather than saving and streaming the video feeds in 4K, Nest will use the extra resolution to provide a better zoom function for the WiFi camera. If the camera detects motion it will be able to scale down to 1080p to provide a zoomed-in look that is still in HD.

Android Police said of its disclosure: “We’re rating this leak with a confidence level of 10 out of 10. We have a high degree of trust in this source, and have seen evidence of this device’s existence. It’s happening.”

There currently is no plan to allow users to stream or record in 4K resolution. Because this is a WiFi camera, streaming 4K video would be problematic in many environments, according to the publication.

The report continues:

Some of the features from Nest’s paid tier are also going to move to the free one. The only thing we’re not entirely sure about is which features and for which cameras. It may only be the human detection that goes free for those who buy the new 4K camera.

As for the camera itself, it will be powered by USB Type-C, and there will be an LED ring around the lens to indicate that it’s recording. Yep, just like a webcam. The design (which we can’t show you, sorry) is similar to the current Nest Outdoor camera — it looks a bit like a shower head.

One big drawback here: the new 4K camera is for indoor use only. It will also be priced much higher than current Nest cameras at $300. We expect the Nest 4K camera to be announced by the end of May.

