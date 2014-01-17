Netwatch Accelerates U.S. Expansion With New Operations Center in Chicago

CHICAGO — Enterprise Ireland, the Irish government agency for the promotion of international trade by Irish companies, announces its client Netwatch Systems will open a new operations center here.

Netwatch is a complete security systems provider with video processing technologies to proactively monitor and protect properties and assets.

Speaking at the opening of the new office facility, Taoiseach Enda Kenny said “Today’s announcement demonstrates how homegrown Irish companies can compete on a global scale. In fifteen years, Netwatch has rapidly grown from its base in Carlow to work across four continents, and continues to conquer new markets. Netwatch and its founders have demonstrated how Irish innovation and acumen can set Irish companies apart on a global stage.”

Netwatch says it was the first company in Europe to combine specialist video processing technologies with satellite communications to provide preventative, immediate and cost effective protection solutions.

The company developed an in-house R&D department based on video processing technology and introduced its own proprietary ‘Netwatch Core’ software, which is specifically designed to filter out nuisance alarms in order to provide a rapid response to real security breaches.

“Since we launched in the U.S. in 2012, we have seen a steady increase in demand for innovative, high-quality security system solutions,” says David Walsh, CEO of Netwatch. “We remain extremely confident and excited about our future in North America and believe that we are now well placed to support future growth in this increasingly important market.”

The new office will be based on North Michigan Avenue and will employ five people with plans to grow to 15 employees over the next 18 months.

