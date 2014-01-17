New Distribution Firm Novus to Host Grand Opening Festivity

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Novus Distribution, based here, will host a grand opening celebration March 28 with vendor trainings, sales specials and product giveaways to mark the company’s arrival in the marketplace.

Industry veterans Jason Potter and Dave Lessor joined forces to launch Novus Distribution and a sister company, NewLine Reps. Located about 20 minutes northwest of Boston, the companies will serve retailers and integration firms throughout the New England area in the residential and commercial A/V markets.

Novus Distribution CEO Potter has been a key player in the sales, distribution, system design and technical support of CEDIA channel goods for nearly 20 years. Lessor, who serves as Novus president, brings 10 years of commercial and residential A/V sales and integration experience.

“Something different needed to be done in this region. We see distributors focused solely on clerking orders with little dealer support and with so many lines in the same product category that dealers get confused,” Potter says in explaining why he and Lessor partnered to launch the businesses. “Many distributors are also actively marketing their own house brands. We feel this further adds to the confusion.

Potter states that Novus will “keep it simple” with no more than three top offerings in each product category. “Our main goal is to provide guidance with sales, proposals and technical assistance. We want to be the go-to guys for when dealers have questions,” he says.

Novus is housed in a 6,000-square foot facility that features an open-concept floor plan for dealers to walk, shop and talk with sales specialists. The facility also features a dedicated training room that incorporates a Dolby Atmos demo theater.

“To not be blocked by the outdated sales counter-type setup, to be able to see and touch everything, to talk with us to depths about their installs, all makes for a comfortable, productive environment for dealers,” Lessor says. “We are betting they will find our entire approach much more advantageous.”

During the grand opening event, Eric Bodley of Future Ready Solutions will train dealers how to “future-ready” installations with whole-house fiber connectivity solutions using Cleerline fiber, TechLogix fiber signal distribution products and Niveo 18g fiber switches for full 4K installations. Other participating vendors include Next Level Acoustics, Atlantic Technology, Vanguard Dynamics, Melidi Acoustics, Platinum Tools, NuVo and Simple Control.

Novus Line Card

Novus states that new product lines are being added monthly to fill out the company’s offerings. Primary lines currently include: Apollo Enclosures, Atlantic Technology, Belden, Blue Aura, Calrad, Canton, Celerity Technologies, Clearview CCTV, Cleerline, Crimson AV, DoorBird, Domotz, Dynamat, Flexson, Google, Lambda Screens, Luma Home, Midlite, Nest, Next Level Acoustics, Niveo Professional, NuVo, OnQ, Planet Waves, Platinum Tools, PPC, PowerBridge, ProMounts, Ring, Roku, Samsung, Sharp, Simple Control, TechLogix Networx, Vanguard Dynamics, Vidabox and Wavenet.