Niagara Falls City School District to Receive $4M in Security Equipment Upgrades

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Board of Education here has approved a $4 million investment in new security systems for all public schools in the Niagara Falls City School District.

Superintendent Mark Laurrie tells the Buffalo News the state funding was provided last year through an $8.8 million allocation from the Smart Schools Bond Act. The district spent the other half of the money on classroom technology last year.

The security equipment includes 128 new video surveillance cameras and the upgrade of some existing ones, Laurrie says. The Niagara Falls Police Department will have access to all the video feeds.

The district will also replace legacy swipe-card readers with new ones on every exterior door on every building, and special film is to be applied to windows in the doors to keep them from shattering into pieces when smashed, according to the news report.

Installation work is planned for this summer.

