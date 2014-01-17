Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Observables Inc., has created a connected service platform designed to bring access control, automation, surveillance and security together into one system. Instead of deploying separate systems requiring varying levels of service for all of the different IP devices within the security supply chain, like alarm systems, computer networks, access control, automation, phone and video surveillance, security dealers can rely on one robust, out-of-the-box system.

The Observables cloud-based connected services platform includes hardware and software and is patent-pending. The solution will be on display at ISC West 2017 in booth #34087.

The company’s AlwaysON Cloud Portal and Multi-Service IOBOT Signal Router integrate physical, logical and cyber elements to provide robust connectivity, simplified deployment, remote monitoring, central station reporting, real time control and self-healing solutions.

What it does:

Connects IP devices and security panels using removable and replaceable modules: Z-Wave, ZigBee, GPS, Access Readers, and even swimming pool control modules can be added to the gateway to connect all types of systems, both old and new. And whether connection is via WiFi, WAN/LoRa WAN, POTS, Cellular, and even Satellite homeowners gain persistent awareness of their connected devices.

Manages IP devices, security panels, sensors, lights, thermostats, video cameras, door locks, gates, garage doors, and more to create actionable homeowner and Central Station alerts.

Monitors system health proactively through remote diagnostics and troubleshooting plus self-healing procedures for profitable recurring monthly revenue (RMR), minimized inventory and reduced truck rolls.

Robust Access Control solutions in a variety of configurations and reliable control of your connected devices.

“Observables seeks to bridge the technology gap that currently exists in the security solutions market, allowing all devices and technologies to communicate effectively using one simple platform,” says Abe Schryer, president and CEO at Observables. “For the homeowner that means mobile alerts, but for dealers it’s about unified integration – something the industry has been actively seeking but has been unable to find.”

The company was founded by Ron Gans and Abe Schryer, a 30-year veteran in security, telecommunications and consumer electronics markets, including senior roles at IBM, Remote Technologies and SecurePRO. The company is further strengthened by Avi Rosenthal, IoT Consulting’s president and former VP of Nortek Security & Control.



Observables is seeking distribution as well as direct-to-dealer opportunities, and is available now. Interested security, IT, AV and smart home distributors, dealers and integrators can register here.

