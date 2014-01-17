SSI logo

Ocean City (Md.) to Install New License Plate Reader

Ocean City Police say current license plate readers have helped take wanted individuals off the streets.



By ·


OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Police Department has announced it will install a new license plate reader after seeing success with its current readers.

“It’s a great crime fighting tool. It allows us to get wanted criminals off our streets as soon as they get into town, ” says Lindsay Richard, spokesperson for the Ocean City Police.

Richard says they’ve already used the plate reader to help solve crimes and take wanted individuals into custody, such as in August of 2015 when the system alerted police of a vehicle in the area stolen out of Accomack County. Officers were able to track down the driver and charge him with motor vehicle theft.

“It’s been a great response; we’ve been able to catch a lot of wanted individuals and get a lot of stolen cars back to their owners,” says Richard.

Ocean City currently has two permanent scanners at the town’s entrance. Through a grant and federal funding, the town is working to get a permanent replacement for a third one installed on Rt. 50.

The spokesperson told 47 ABC they are still in the planning phases of getting the new scanner.

READ NEXT: ATV Releases 2MP, IP License Plate Capture Camera

 
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · News · License Plate Readers · License Plate Recognition · Public Safety · Video Surveillance · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

License Plate Recognition, Public Safety, Video Surveillance







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales & Integration Access Control EBook
This latest Security Sales & Integration Access Control eBook has the most current market technology, statistics, tips and more.

Trending
The 30 Top Technology Innovations of 2016
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
Smart Home Security Demand to Rise This Holiday Season
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
How Big Data Can Change the Security Industry

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Leveraging IoT With Video Cameras for Security Dealers to Recognize New Revenue Streams

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane