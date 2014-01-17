SSI logo

New Ocularis Smart Driver Brings Support for Bosch IP Cameras

The smart driver supports Bosch IP cameras running firmware version 6.3 or higher.



By ·


PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — The OnSSI Ocularis 5.3 video management software (VMS) now includes a smart driver to support current and future releases of Bosch IP cameras.

Supported Bosch camera features include video analytic events that alert operators when pre-defined alarms are triggered, edge recording for preventing loss of video during network or server failures, multistreaming, pan/tilt/zoom (p/t/z) control and more.

“The smart drivers incorporated into OnSSI’s Ocularis VMS provide a tremendous advantage to integrators and users alike by ensuring that they can instantly add the latest Bosch imaging solutions they desire,” says Mulli Diamant, vice president of international business development, OnSSI. “More than just a convenience offering, Ocularis smart drivers save time and reduce costs typically associated with new camera deployments, while providing our mutual resellers with an immediate competitive advantage.”

The driver enables integrators to select the best camera model for each area of an application without the need to verify that the latest cameras are supported, saving them valuable time, according to the company.

“The new Smart Driver from OnSSI makes it easier for customers to benefit from our imaging advancements. Combining detailed video from Bosch cameras with the event fusion capabilities of the Ocularis platform enables faster validation of alerts and more efficient handling of security risks,” says Brad Eck, integration manager, North America, Bosch Security Systems.

READ NEXT: Schlage Announces Alexa Integration for Touchscreen Deadbolt
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Systems Integration · Products · Bosch Security Systems · Integration · IP Cameras · Ocularis · OnSSI · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Bosch Security Systems, IP Cameras, Ocularis, OnSSI







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Genetec Discusses Better Cybersecurity at Connect Press Summit

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane