New Ocularis Smart Driver Brings Support for Bosch IP Cameras

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — The OnSSI Ocularis 5.3 video management software (VMS) now includes a smart driver to support current and future releases of Bosch IP cameras.

Supported Bosch camera features include video analytic events that alert operators when pre-defined alarms are triggered, edge recording for preventing loss of video during network or server failures, multistreaming, pan/tilt/zoom (p/t/z) control and more.

“The smart drivers incorporated into OnSSI’s Ocularis VMS provide a tremendous advantage to integrators and users alike by ensuring that they can instantly add the latest Bosch imaging solutions they desire,” says Mulli Diamant, vice president of international business development, OnSSI. “More than just a convenience offering, Ocularis smart drivers save time and reduce costs typically associated with new camera deployments, while providing our mutual resellers with an immediate competitive advantage.”

The driver enables integrators to select the best camera model for each area of an application without the need to verify that the latest cameras are supported, saving them valuable time, according to the company.

“The new Smart Driver from OnSSI makes it easier for customers to benefit from our imaging advancements. Combining detailed video from Bosch cameras with the event fusion capabilities of the Ocularis platform enables faster validation of alerts and more efficient handling of security risks,” says Brad Eck, integration manager, North America, Bosch Security Systems.

