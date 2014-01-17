OnSSI Makes Enhancements to Ocularis Video Management System

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — OnSSI announces the latest enhancements to its Ocularis Video Management System (VMS) to improve overall security.

Ocularis version 5.3 adds new scalable web and mobile apps, Ocularis client bandwidth optimization, wide angle image dewarping, additional smart camera drivers and Windows Server 2016 support.

“Ocularis continues to push the envelope for VMS functionality and performance,” says Ken LaMarca, vice president of sales & marketing, OnSSI. “This latest release of Ocularis addresses the industry’s continuously growing demand for more versatility and functionality to implement more sophisticated security solutions.”

The new Ocularis 5 Web allows simultaneously viewing of multiple live and recorded camera streams on an improved and intuitive user interface, according to the company.

All Ocularis alerts and events stream to the Ocularis 5 Web interface where they can be viewed and sorted by priority with enhanced control of pan/tilt/zoom (p/t/z) cameras.

The new Ocularis 5 Mobile provides event and alert processing from the mobile app with the ability to stream live video from an Android smartphone to Ocularis.

Also available on the Android platform is the ability to pinpoint locations on an online map on Ocularis 5 Mobile.

Ocularis Enhancements: