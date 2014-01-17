OnSSI Demonstrate Ocularis 5 VMS Integrations at ISC West 2017

LAS VEGAS — OnSSI is showcasing several advanced technology partnerships that integrate with its Ocularis 5 Video Management Software (VMS) at ISC West this year.

Visitors to OnSSI’s booth (#13074) can experience the functionality and benefits enabled by solutions from several of the company’s established integration partners.

“Ocularis 5 has the ability for users to precisely manage and control security events and situations,” says Ken LaMarca, vice president of sales & marketing, OnSSI. “OnSSI has accomplished this by developing and growing technology partnerships that deliver innovative and unique functionality. As a result, Ocularis 5 is widely regarded as one of the most intelligent VMS platforms for centralizing security applications in the industry.”

Partnership demonstrations you can check out at OnSSI’s booth include:

ConvergenceTP (C2P)

NetApp

Quantum

Promise Technology

Safety Vision

Seneca

VVSST

The latest release of Ocularis (v5.3) is also on display and features an improved user experience with extended mobile capabilities.