OnSSI and S2 Security Partner for Access Control Integration

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — OnSSI announces a new integration between Ocularis 5.3 and S2 Security’s NetBox software Version 4.9.08 to allow users to bring Ocularis video and events into the S2 NetBox platform.

“The integration of Ocularis and NetBox software provides a highly integrated and intelligent video surveillance and access control management platform for myriad applications,” says Mulli Diamant, vice president of international business development, OnSSI. “Experienced partners like S2 Security allow us to provide more holistic security solutions to our respective bases of new and established customers.”

READ: OnSSI Demonstrates Ocularis 5 VMS Integrations at ISC West 2017

S2 NetBox series products are full-featured, web-based enterprise access control and event monitoring systems capable of supporting up to 7,000 portals, according to the company.

Core features include person record and cardholder management, event and alarm monitoring, threat level escalation and reporting, with no software to install.

The latest release of Ocularis 5 features an improved user experience with extended mobile capabilities, including the ability to stream live video via a mobile device to Ocularis, and the ability to track mobile operators’ physical locations using GPS mapping.

READ NEXT: How Security Integrators Unified Multiple Penn State Campuses With a Single Platform