OnSSI and Safety Vision Partner for Ocularis Integration

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — OnSSI announces a technology partnership with Safety Vision, a vendor of mobile video surveillance solutions.

The partnership enables integration of Safety Vision’s RoadRecorder 8000 mobile server with OnSSI’s Ocularis 5 VMS for viewing and management of cameras on a single mobile server in transportation applications.

Users can now integrate images from mobile camera systems installed in vehicles with stationary cameras on the Ocularis 5 VMS platform.

“The transportation industry is increasingly turning to video surveillance to ensure the security and safety of passengers, employees, cargo and vehicles,” says Mulli Diamant, vice president of international business development, OnSSI. “OnSSI and Safety Vision have teamed up to provide the transportation industry with a surveillance and security solution that transcends traditional mobile imaging and recording through integration of our versatile Ocularis 5 VMS platform.”

With the RoadRecorder 8000’s dual removable hard drives and 16 digital inputs and outputs, users can manage well over 100 cameras on a single mobile server, according to the company.

Recent additions to the Ocularis 5 platform include an auto-updating feature, smart camera driver technology and server redundancy of the Ocularis Recorder.

“Securing transportation systems is complex and requires collaboration among vendors,” says Dustin Michalek, director of technology, Safety Vision. “Our relationship with OnSSI helps us deliver the higher levels of security needed to protect the critical transportation industry.”

Ocularis 5 is offered in three models: Professional, designed for organizations operating multiple locations with small to mid-sized camera counts; Enterprise, built for a wide range of mid to large IT-centric organizations; and Ultimate, created for large organizations with extended command and control needs and recording server failover.

