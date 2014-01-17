SSI logo

OpenEye Releases the ME-Series Cloud Managed Appliance

The appliance fully integrates with OpenEye Web Services including online user management, single sign-on, cloud video export and sharing, and cloud-based health monitoring and reporting.



OpenEye has annouced the release of the ME-Series cloud-managed network video appliance.

Available with a built in 8 or 16 channel PoE switch, the ME-Series cloud-managed appliance features dual NICs, relay/sensor connections and runs a secure Linux operating system.

A Standard OS SSD boot drive allows for a significant decrease in boot time and also provides continued operation and error reporting in the event of a storage drive failure, according to the company.

Features:

  • Fully integrated with OpenEye Web Services (OWS)
  • Solid state OS drive for improved reliability and fast boot times
  • Complete remote operation and administration with Web Connect
  • Record up to 16 channels of IP video per server
  • Up to 12TB on-board storage
  • Online User Management via OWS
  • Cloud video export and sharing
  • Cloud-based health monitoring and reporting with real time alerts
  • Remote software updates with no need to be on-site
  • Advanced cyber security including multi-factor authentication for remote access
  • Support for all major Windows and Mac browsers with no plug-in to install
  • Mobile apps available for Android and iOS
