OpenEye Releases the ME-Series Cloud Managed Appliance

OpenEye has annouced the release of the ME-Series cloud-managed network video appliance.

Available with a built in 8 or 16 channel PoE switch, the ME-Series cloud-managed appliance features dual NICs, relay/sensor connections and runs a secure Linux operating system.

The appliance fully integrates with OpenEye Web Services including online user management, single sign-on, cloud video export and sharing, and cloud-based health monitoring and reporting.

A Standard OS SSD boot drive allows for a significant decrease in boot time and also provides continued operation and error reporting in the event of a storage drive failure, according to the company.

Features: