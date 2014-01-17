OpenEye Releases the ME-Series Cloud Managed Appliance
The appliance fully integrates with OpenEye Web Services including online user management, single sign-on, cloud video export and sharing, and cloud-based health monitoring and reporting.
By SSI Staff · January 2, 2017
OpenEye has annouced the release of the ME-Series cloud-managed network video appliance.
Available with a built in 8 or 16 channel PoE switch, the ME-Series cloud-managed appliance features dual NICs, relay/sensor connections and runs a secure Linux operating system.
The appliance fully integrates with OpenEye Web Services including online user management, single sign-on, cloud video export and sharing, and cloud-based health monitoring and reporting.
A Standard OS SSD boot drive allows for a significant decrease in boot time and also provides continued operation and error reporting in the event of a storage drive failure, according to the company.
Features:
- Fully integrated with OpenEye Web Services (OWS)
- Solid state OS drive for improved reliability and fast boot times
- Complete remote operation and administration with Web Connect
- Record up to 16 channels of IP video per server
- Up to 12TB on-board storage
- Online User Management via OWS
- Cloud video export and sharing
- Cloud-based health monitoring and reporting with real time alerts
- Remote software updates with no need to be on-site
- Advanced cyber security including multi-factor authentication for remote access
- Support for all major Windows and Mac browsers with no plug-in to install
- Mobile apps available for Android and iOS