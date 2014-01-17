Paladin Acquires Criterion, Forms PalAmerican Security in U.S.

VANCOUVER, B.C. Canada — Paladin Security, based here, has acquired super-regional provider Criterion Security of Nashville, Tenn., for undisclosed terms. The combined company will continue to operate as Paladin Security in Canada and PalAmerican Security in the United States.

Paladin Security has been a leader in the Canadian security market for more than 40 years. Criterion Security operates in 16 states across the U.S.

The marriage between organizations will immediately increase service offerings and company reach as one of North America’s largest independent security firms, according to Ashley Cooper, CEO of Paladin Security and PalAmerican Security.

“We could not be more thrilled about the creation of PalAmerican Security. In combining the integrity and synergy of two leading brands, we are ensuring the best opportunities for both our clients and our people,” Cooper says. “What makes us different is that we are not a private equity backed company that is in this for the short term. We are employee owned and operated with all of our owners working full time in the business to ensure we make long term decisions for the betterment of our clients and our people.”

Don MacAlister, COO of Paladin Security and PalAmerican Security, says the combined company will offer specialized services and security programs that are unique within the U.S. security market.

“Our clients will literally have the industry’s foremost security experts in North America at their disposal and we are confident that it will change the face of the security industry,” MacAlister adds.

READ NEXT: Paladin Security Merges With Two Security Integrators

The Criterion Security merger and formation of PalAmerican Security is one of five acquisitions since the beginning of 2017, according to a news release. Paladin Security now employs more than 10,000 people between its companies in North America.

“As owners of Criterion Security, we are honored that Paladin Security, the premier security company in Canada, has selected us as their American partners,” says Robert Buchanan, president, PalAmerican Security. “The merger of these two security companies has resulted in the best security platform in the U.S., PalAmerican Security. Through combined best practices, PalAmerican will enhance opportunities for employees and resources for our valued clients nationwide.”