Paladin Security Merges With Two Security Integrators

BURNABY, B.C., Canada — Paladin Security, a full-service guarding company and systems integrator, has completed agreements to merge with integrators Marcomm Systems Group (MSGI) and CONTAVA, creating one of the largest security providers in Canada.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“Both MSGI and CONTAVA are innovative leaders in their respective markets across Canada. Their technical teams thrive on creating unification solutions for complex client needs,” says Ted Reid, president and CFO of Paladin Security. “We have added considerable strength to our capability with these deals. It is going to be fantastic to be able to collaborate as one group to provide our clients with the most astute solution designs.”

David Trudel, president of Ottawa, Ontario-based MSGI, will transition into a business development role with the merged entity. He says via a press release that Paladin Security was the best cultural fit for MSGI to continue investing in its strong track record of satisfying clients. “I am very much looking forward to seeing us compete at the national level with what I consider to be the best technical resources in the country. Our whole team is embracing the opportunity as the next step in our journey,” he says.

Curtis Nikel, founder of Edmonton, Alberta-based CONTAVA, says the merger will position his organization as a leader in the IP-based security system industry. “I know this is the precise natural progression for our people to demonstrate their capability across a more extensive branch network in Canada,” he says.

CONTAVA President David Sime and Vice President of Operations Scott Ranger will have key roles in the combined entity. Following the merger, Nikel says he will focus his efforts on the Vunetrix product line of security network health monitoring solutions.

Paladin Security, based here, staffs more than 10,000 employees and 28 offices across Canada. The company provides security officer services, security system integration, alarm monitoring, mobile response, investigations, business continuity planning and security consulting.