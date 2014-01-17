Panasonic Cites Jenne as Fastest-Growing U.S. Security Distribution Partner for 2016

AVON, Ohio — Panasonic System Communications Company of North America (PSCNA) recognized Jenne as its fastest growing distribution partner for its line of security products in the United States for 2016.

Jenne distributes the full line of Panasonic security cameras and video monitoring systems, including the line of iPRO cameras.

“Panasonic has shared an extremely successful 30-year partnership with Jenne Inc. in unified communication and that relationship is now strengthening within security,” says Kenichi Kawahara, senior planning manager, security business group, PSCNA. “Jenne has succeeded in growing the Panasonic security brand organically and has shown great dedication in supporting the Panasonic security product line. Panasonic looks forward to building on the success with Jenne in 2017 and beyond.”

Founded in 1986, Avon, Ohio-based Jenne is a value-added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on voice, video, data networking, premise security and the cloud, including equipment and software for the enterprise and small- to medium-sized business markets (SMB). More than 165 major manufacturers partner with Jenne.

“We at Jenne are extremely gratified to receive this award and honor from Panasonic. We are proud to represent the Panasonic line and are committed to continuing to focus on growing with Panasonic in 2017,” says Bill Brennan, vice president of security solutions, Jenne.