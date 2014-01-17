Paxton Access Announces Growth Plans for 2017

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Paxton Access, a manufacturer of IP access control and door entry solutions, has announced plans to significantly grow the company in 2017.

The company looks to strengthen its direct relationship with dealers and plans to significantly grow its field sales and support teams.

Paxton say’s they will more than double the number of its field based Regional Sales Managers and split the USA into 10 distinct sales regions.

Technical support will also be a point of focus, as the team based at the company’s office here in Greenville, will grow from five to 10.

“We are continuing to make significant investments into the company to ensure we are able to provide the highest level of support and service to our dealer network,” says Paxton’s Global Sales and Marketing Director Gareth O’Hara. “Our dealers will have a Regional Sales Manager, who will be their dedicated contact who will service only their region, plus, with an increased level of technical support, we will ensure customers have everything they need to commission Paxton access control solutions.”

Paxton also announced that as part of the sales restructure, it will be discontinuing its relationship with the Manufacturer Representatives in the US from May 2017.