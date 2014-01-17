SSI logo

Paxton Access Announces Growth Plans for 2017

The company says it will focus on strengthening its direct relationship with dealers.



By ·


GREENVILLE, S.C. — Paxton Access, a manufacturer of IP access control and door entry solutions, has announced plans to significantly grow the company in 2017.

The company looks to strengthen its direct relationship with dealers and plans to significantly grow its field sales and support teams.

Paxton say’s they will more than double the number of its field based Regional Sales Managers and split the USA into 10 distinct sales regions.

Technical support will also be a point of focus, as the team based at the company’s office here in Greenville, will grow from five to 10.

“We are continuing to make significant investments into the company to ensure we are able to provide the highest level of support and service to our dealer network,” says Paxton’s Global Sales and Marketing Director Gareth O’Hara. “Our dealers will have a Regional Sales Manager, who will be their dedicated contact who will service only their region, plus, with an increased level of technical support, we will ensure customers have everything they need to commission Paxton access control solutions.”

Paxton also announced that as part of the sales restructure, it will be discontinuing its relationship with the Manufacturer Representatives in the US from May 2017.
Article Topics
Business Management · Access Control · News · Access Control · Business · Business Plans · Paxton · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Access Control, Business, Paxton







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales & Integration Access Control EBook
This latest Security Sales & Integration Access Control eBook has the most current market technology, statistics, tips and more.


Trending
The 30 Top Technology Innovations of 2016
Last Call for SSI 2017 SAMMY Awards Entries!
Smart Home Security Demand to Rise This Holiday Season
These are the Most Dangerous States to Live in the U.S.
2016 Residential Market Report: Smart Money’s on More Interactive Controls
SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Leveraging IoT With Video Cameras for Security Dealers to Recognize New Revenue Streams

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane