Paxton Access Builds U.S. Presence With More Support, Training

LAS VEGAS — Paxton Access arrived at ISC West to not only tout its latest Cloud-based access control wares but also reinforce to installing security contractors that the company is making good on its pledge to boost its operations in North America.

Earlier this year the United Kingdom-based company announced plans to increase the number of regional sales managers (RSMs) covering the United States in order to provide the highest level of support and service to its dealer network.

Central RSM Mason Reiff told me the company — with U.S. headquarters located in Greenville, S.C. — “has split the U.S. into 10 distinct sales regions.” Each region is covered by an RSM who focuses on maintaining existing relationships with security dealers and integrators with the intent to help them grow their customer bases.

Paxton recently doubled the size of its U.S. and Latin American technical support teams, and hundreds of training workshops will be offered during 2017. The company is making a significant investment to familiarize and train installing security contractors on its new Paxton BLU solution, Reiff said. The Paxton BLU master controllers can control up to two doors and have optional cellular capability with the purchase of a 3G modem kit.

Leveraging Amazon Web Services, Reiff explained the hosted software is ideal for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that require central configuration and managed services of multiple customers, sites, doors and users. For added convenience, the solution can be managed remotely with web-enabled devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Customers can select a primary communication to the panel by choosing Ethernet or GSM. Deployments can expanded with additional expansion controllers for up to 50 doors per master controller. The Paxton BLU software also provides capability for the logical grouping of controllers, in combination with compatible readers and access tokens, providing the ability to secure more than 10,000 sites, according to the company.

