MVP Award Winners Take the Spotlight at SAMMYs Gala
A panel of experienced integrators judged each entrant based on product design, features and benefits.
Paxton Access Builds U.S. Presence With More Support, Training

The company is hosting hundreds of training workshops in support of its new host access control solution, Paxton BLU.



By


LAS VEGAS — Paxton Access arrived at ISC West to not only tout its latest Cloud-based access control wares but also reinforce to installing security contractors that the company is making good on its pledge to boost its operations in North America.

Earlier this year the United Kingdom-based company announced plans to increase the number of regional sales managers (RSMs) covering the United States in order to provide the highest level of support and service to its dealer network.

Central RSM Mason Reiff told me the company — with U.S. headquarters located in Greenville, S.C. — “has split the U.S. into 10 distinct sales regions.” Each region is covered by an RSM who focuses on maintaining existing relationships with security dealers and integrators with the intent to help them grow their customer bases.

Paxton recently doubled the size of its U.S. and Latin American technical support teams, and hundreds of training workshops will be offered during 2017. The company is making a significant investment to familiarize and train installing security contractors on its new Paxton BLU solution, Reiff said. The Paxton BLU master controllers can control up to two doors and have optional cellular capability with the purchase of a 3G modem kit.

Leveraging Amazon Web Services, Reiff explained the hosted software is ideal for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that require central configuration and managed services of multiple customers, sites, doors and users. For added convenience, the solution can be managed remotely with web-enabled devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Customers can select a primary communication to the panel by choosing Ethernet or GSM. Deployments can expanded with additional expansion controllers for up to 50 doors per master controller. The Paxton BLU software also provides capability for the logical grouping of controllers, in combination with compatible readers and access tokens, providing the ability to secure more than 10,000 sites, according to the company.

READ MORE ON ISC WEST: Click Here for All of SSI‘s Comprehensive ISC West Coverage
Article Topics
Access Control · ISC West · Managed Services · Paxton

About the Author
Rodney Bosch
Although Bosch’s name is quite familiar to those in the security industry, his previous experience has been in daily newspaper journalism. Prior to joining SECURITY SALES & INTEGRATION in 2006, he spent 15 years with the Los Angeles Times, where he performed a wide assortment of editorial responsibilities, including feature and metro department assignments as well as content producing for latimes.com. Bosch is a graduate of California State University, Fresno with a degree in Mass Communication & Journalism. In 2007, he successfully completed the National Burglar and Fire Alarm Association’s National Training School coursework to become a Certified Level I Alarm Technician.
Contact Rodney Bosch: [email protected]
View More by Rodney Bosch

