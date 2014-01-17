SSI logo

Pelco ExSite Enhanced Explosion-Proof Cameras Are Engineered to Survive

A 30x optical zoom with image stabilization provides extended range with high detail.




PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — Pelco by Schneider Electric, a global leader in surveillance and security products and technologies, is showcasing the company’s ExSite Enhanced Explosion-Proof Cameras here at ISC West 2017. Engineered with explosion-proof ultra-rugged housings to meet the rigorous requirements of the most hazardous locations and applications, these integrated PTZ cameras provide the highest levels of surveillance performance and situational safety.

“The industry has never seen a high performance video surveillance solution engineered like this,” said Diane Feliciano, VP, Global Marketing, Pelco by Schneider Electric. “Pelco’s ExSite Enhanced Explosion-Proof Cameras deliver high performance and functionality in a virtually indestructible housing that is built to eliminate the possibility of electrical discharge.”

ExSite Enhanced Explosion-Proof Cameras’ robotically welded water- and corrosion-resistant stainless steel housing meets the tough NEMA Type 4X standard for use in extreme environments; such as oil and gas facilities, chemical plants, manufacturing and marine facilities, and for numerous other demanding applications. The cameras’ unique patent-pending pan-tilt drive system is devoid of belts, gears or pulleys to eliminate stray electrical discharge while providing the highest levels of physical integrity.

The imaging performance attributes of ExSite Enhanced Explosion-Proof Cameras are equally impressive, including: the industry’s fastest PTZ speed of up to 200°/sec with 0.05° accuracy; a 30X optical zoom with image stabilization to provide extended range with high detail; the ability to operate in extreme temperatures; IR illumination; and integrated Ethernet, fiber, Ethernet over Coax (EoC) and Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) transmission. 

ExSite enhanced explosion-proof cameras also feature Pelco’s exclusive SureVision™ 3.0 technology to capture superior images in difficult lighting conditions where highly contrasted lighting sources exist within the same scene. An enhanced WDR of 130 dB, advanced low light performance with full color down to 0.05 lux, anti-bloom technology, 3D noise filtering, enhanced tone mapping for color accuracy, and more ensure excellent performance for myriad mainstream applications.
Article Topics
ISC West · Pelco · Security Cameras

