SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
Delve into SSI ’s overview of the annual conference to learn about the educational offerings, networking events, among other activities to help plan your…
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
DITEK’s New UPS Lineup Designed for Reliable Protection
OnSSI Demonstrate Ocularis 5 VMS Integrations at ISC West 2017
Pelco Sarix-Enhanced IP Cameras Deliver Outstanding Performance…
Pelco ExSite Enhanced Explosion-Proof Cameras Are Engineered…
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
Finalists for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards were announced. Find out which installing security dealers have a shot to take home a SAMMY Award.
View this years finalists.
Presented By

Pelco Sarix-Enhanced IP Cameras Deliver Outstanding Performance in Any Lighting Environment

The cameras feature Pelco’s exclusive SureVision 3.0 technology to capture superior images in difficult lighting conditions where highly contrasted lighting sources exist within the same scene.




PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — Pelco by Schneider Electric, a global leader in surveillance and security products and technologies, is showcasing the company’s impressive line-up of Sarix-enhanced IP cameras in fixed bullet, box and dome configurations. Designed for demanding mainstream applications, Sarix-enhanced IP cameras feature Pelco’s exclusive SureVision 3.0 technology that delivers exceptional Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) performance for the most challenging lighting environments. 

“Our line of Sarix Enhanced IP Cameras is the ideal IP imaging solution for mainstream applications where nothing but the best will do,” said Diane Feliciano, VP, Global Marketing, Pelco by Schneider Electric. “Available in a broad selection of form factors, they are right for virtually any application and lighting environment at competitive price points.”

Sarix Enhanced IP Cameras feature Pelco’s exclusive SureVision 3.0 technology to capture superior images in difficult lighting conditions where highly contrasted lighting sources exist within the same scene. An enhanced WDR of 130 dB, advanced low light performance with full color down to 0.05 lux, anti-bloom technology, 3D noise filtering, enhanced tone mapping for color accuracy, and more ensure excellent performance for myriad mainstream applications.

Sarix Enhanced IP Cameras also feature preloaded analytics on every model, including: abandoned object, intrusion detection, camera sabotage, wrong direction, loitering detection, object counting, object removal, and stopped vehicle. The analytics can be remotely enabled and configured, and are compatible with Pelco VMS as well as third-party VMS partners that support Pelco’s open API.

Additional key features include: high frame rate operation of up to 60 fps (or 30 fps with WDR enabled) to capture fast-moving events at full resolution; and optional IR illumination which enables operation in complete darkness (0.0 lux) at distances up to 30 meters (approximately 100 ft.).
Article Topics
Products · ISC West · Security Cameras · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Security Cameras







Latest Download!
Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship
Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship

Trending
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
SSI Reveals SAMMY Finalists for 22nd Annual Awards Program

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West