Pelco to Layoff 200 Workers by December at Central California Facility

The Clovis, Calif., facility is well known for hosting an annual 9/11 observance and an ongoing memorial.



CLOVIS, Calif. — Pelco by Schneider Electric will lay off about 200 workers through December at its manufacturing facility here, located near Fresno.

Pelco has been reducing its video surveillance production at the Central California location in recent years while adjusting its portfolio to fit the global market, Andy Haussler, the city’s community and economic development director, told the Fresno Bee.

“I am expecting them to continue to re-position themselves to be successful,” Haussler said. “They have been in this mode for some time now and it could require more cuts.”

At its peak, about 10 years ago, Pelco employed about 2,000 employees. Now, the company has about 1,000, according to the newspaper. The Clovis facility is well known for hosting an annual 9/11 observance and an ongoing memorial.

READ NEXT: Pelco Showcases VideoXpert VMS at ISC West

The company laid off about 43 workers in 2016 after it announced it would be narrowing its technology focus.

Schneider Electric, the French-based parent company of Pelco, is a global leader in energy management and automation. It bought Pelco in 2007.
