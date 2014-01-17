Pelco to Present 25-City Summer Roadshow Tour

CLOVIS, Calif. — Pelco by Schneider Electric is going on a 25-city tour this summer to offer complimentary roadshows for installing security contractors and other industry stakeholders.

Beginning in June and running through August, the roadshows will be held simultaneously in locations across the Southeast, Northeast, Southwest and Northwest regions of the United States, as well as in Eastern and Western Canada.

Each installment will feature product and technology subject matter experts discussing and demoing Pelco video surveillance solutions during half- and full-day sessions. Half-day sessions will run from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Full-day sessions will be held 9 a.m. to 3:30 pm with a 30-minute break for lunch. Seats are limited and advanced registration is required.

“Security technology is evolving further and faster than ever, and we want to show both new and current users, channel partners and A&Es how our latest suite of surveillance solutions provide distinct advantages,” says Diane Feliciano, vice president, global marketing, Pelco by Schneider Electric. “We want the industry to clearly see that Pelco is moving ahead by their side, and these roadshows present the opportunity for us to do so on a very personalized level.”

Participants are eligible to receive BICSI CEU’s credits for attending the roadshows; credits will be awarded post-event. For a complete schedule and registration, go here.