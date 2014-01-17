Pelco to Underscore ‘Meaningful Innovation’ at ISC West 2017

LAS VEGAS — Pelco by Schneider Electric will exhibit a vast array of video surveillance wares and solutions in booth 10037 at ISC West 2017. Diane Feliciano, vice president of global marketing, below discusses what security professionals can expect to peruse in the company’s large exhibit space.

What is the top product or offering your company is showing off at ISCW this year, and what makes it unique or special?

This year at ISC West we are featuring several products that demonstrate Pelco’s commitment to deliver meaningful innovation. At the center of Pelco’s integrated solutions offering is the latest release of our powerful VideoXpert Video Management System (VMS).

VideoXpert dramatically improves centralized control and management of integrated surveillance and security solutions on a single platform. Designed to deliver control with confidence, VideoXpert incorporates the latest advancements in system navigation to ensure a superior user experience and ease of operation for any size deployment, along with numerous integrations which allow the powerful management and control platform to be highly customized to meet users’ specific needs.

Other enhancements include an expansion of the VideoXpert platform that delivers added value to the market by providing solutions for applications with fewer than 100 cameras. Visitors to ISC West will get a technology preview of this new platform.

What other products or offerings would you like to highlight, and what are some of their unique qualities?

There are several other core imaging products that we are featuring at ISC West that feature exclusive technologies from Pelco. Perhaps the most trending imaging solution is multisensor panoramic cameras, and our enhanced series of Optera panoramic multisensor cameras are truly best-in-class in this category. They feature Pelco’s exclusive SureVision 3.0 technology that delivers exceptional Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) performance for the most challenging lighting environments, as well as superior intelligence via a suite of built-in analytics. They also feature Pelco’s exclusive Smart Compression technology, which reduces bitrate usage, resulting in up to 70% savings on storage.

Optera panoramic multisensor cameras are available in 360°, 270° and 180° 12MP form factors, all of which provide completely stitched, seamless and blended panoramic views with electronic pan/tilt/zoom (p/t/z) capabilities to put viewers in the middle of a scene while enabling them to focus on areas of interest.

Another imaging exclusive from Pelco being demonstrated at ISC West is our series of ExSite Enhanced Explosion-Proof Cameras. They feature the best in HD surveillance performance for the most hazardous locations and applications. ExSite Enhanced Explosion-Proof Cameras’ unique patent-pending direct drive pan-tilt system is devoid of belts, gears or pulleys to eliminate stray electrical discharge while providing the highest levels of physical integrity. And they’re truly engineered to survive with robotically welded water- and corrosion-resistant stainless steel housings that meet the NEMA Type 4X standard for use in extreme environments, including oil and gas facilities, chemical plants, manufacturing and more.

Last but not least, Pelco is showcasing our line of Sarix Enhanced IP Cameras. They deliver outstanding low-light performance and bandwidth utilization by combining Pelco’s exclusive SureVision™ 3.0 and Smart Compression Technologies. Sarix Enhanced IP Cameras also feature preloaded analytics on every model, and are compatible with Pelco VMS as well as third-party VMS partners that support Pelco’s open API.

What else is new or noteworthy about the company for 2017?

ISC West attendees will have the opportunity to meet the new Pelco. For the past three years we have been quietly taking strides to re-establish our position as the global leader in surveillance and security with new technologies, integrations and quality advancements, along with significant support initiatives to provide value and meaningful innovation to the security industry community.

Our focus at ISC West is to demonstrate our ability to deliver the industry’s best comprehensive security solutions. We’ve got it all covered at ISC West 2017, and want to get this message out to all of our customers, technology and reseller partners.

What is your company’s overall value proposition to installing security dealers/integrators? Why should they do business with you?

Pelco once had a highly respected reputation for providing the best reseller support in the industry; we have implemented numerous new policies and programs to reclaim this position. Today’s systems are becoming more and more complex as integrations allow systems to be specifically tailored to customer’s specific needs and wants, regardless of their size and scale.

By providing the best in products, technology and support to our reseller partners, we can empower their businesses while providing end users with the performance, reliability and functionality they need to best protect people, property and assets.

What do you see as some of the top opportunities in the marketplace right now?

As physical security technologies continue to evolve on the enterprise level, users are looking for system solutions that meet their specific parameters. Pelco is focused on providing solutions with meaningful innovation for specific vertical market applications with our current focus on the Casino and Gaming, Oil and Gas, City Surveillance and Airport and Seaport business categories, which are being highlighted at ISC West.

Anything else you would like to add?

Come and see the new Pelco at ISC West. I assure you won’t be disappointed!