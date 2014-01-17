SSI logo

Per Mar Security Services Acquires in Northwest Indiana

Per Mar will maintain the local office of Southlake Security Systems in Griffith, Ind.



By ·


DAVENPORT, Iowa – Per Mar Security Services has acquired Southlake Security Systems of Griffith, Ind., expanding its presence and customer base in the northwest area of the Hoosier State, as well as northeast Illinois.

Southlake Security was founded and operated by Dan Barnes for nearly 40 years. Barnes focused on providing residential and small commercial alarm systems, growing the company’s client base to approximately 1,800 accounts. The company’s portfolio of services includes intrusion, fire/life-safety, panic, temperature and sump pump failure alarms, and video surveillance systems.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Dan Barnes over the past several months finalizing this transaction,” says Brian Duffy, president of electronic security, Per Mar Security Services. “Dan has been doing things the right way for 39 years, and we are honored that he has placed his trust in Per Mar to treat his customers well for many more.”

Per Mar has hired the company’s three technicians, and will be moving into Southlake Security’s current building in Griffith, Ind., to maintain a local presence.

The Griffith operation will report to Per Mar’s South Bend, Ind., office.
Per Mar Security Services







