SSI logo

Platinum Tools Hires Jason Chesla for New Marketing Manager Position

As it continues to grow, Platinum Tools says it wanted an in-house marketing manager who knows the industry.



By ·


NEWBURY PARK, Calif. — Platinum Tools, a manufacturer of preparation, installation, hand termination and testing cable tools, announces it has named Jason Chesla marketing manager, effective immediately.

“As we continue to grow, we realized we needed an in-house marketing manager who knows the industry and, more importantly, Platinum Tools to help us grow and keep our message consistent to our dealers, partners and customers,” says Lee Sachs, Platinum Tools president and general manager. “Jason comes to us from T3 Innovation, who has been a supplier and partner of ours for many years. He has all the right tools for us, and we are proud to have him on board.”

READ: Platinum Tools Releases New Modular Termination System

Chesla is an industry veteran who most recently worked with T3 Innovation and its sister company, LiveWire Innovation, as a sales and marketing manager and sales and marketing consultant, respectively.

He has a BA in Marketing from Grand Valley State University and also served with the U.S. Navy.

“During my time at T3 Innovation, I worked with Platinum Tools over the years so it is a natural transition for me with virtually no learning curve,” said Chesla. “With such a diverse and growing product line across multiple categories, Platinum has quickly become an industry leader. I am excited by the opportunities that lie ahead for us.”

 
Article Topics
Business Management · News · Business · Platinum Tools · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Platinum Tools







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Cyber’s Role in a Physical Security World
Puzzled by the networking know-how needed to deliver a ‘complete’ security solution these days? Enlisting IT managed service providers can enhance your value proposition and RMR potential with commercial customers.

Trending
Top 8 Surveillance Videos of the Week: 2 Doctors Get Into Fight Mid-Surgery
8 Security Vehicles Doing Advertising Right
New Report Reveals the Safest and Most Dangerous States in the U.S.
Alarm.com Announces Google Home Integration
Vivint to Pay Wyoming $100,000 in Door-to-Door Sales Settlement

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West