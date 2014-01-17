Platinum Tools Showcases New LanSeeker Cable Tester at 2017 ISC West

PRESS RELEASE

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., — Platinum Tools, the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce it will showcase the new LanSeeker Cable Tester (p/n TP500C) during ISC West 2017, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 5-7 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth #6035. Made in the USA, LanSeeker is now shipping and has an MSRP of $69.95.

“LanSeeker is a fast, rugged cable tester and tone generator in one unit, displaying cable test results using LED indicators on the main and the self-stored remote unit,” explained George Jang, Platinum Tools, Inc. product manager. “An easy-to-use professional grade tool, the LanSeeker is ideal for installation and troubleshooting of twisted pair security and datacom cables, supporting both unshielded or shielded twisted pair, making it a must have for residential and commercial cable installers.”

The LanSeeker tests for shorts, opens, miswires, reversals, and split pairs and can display connection and fault information on a pair-by- pair basis. It also generates audio tones for use with tone tracers on all pairs. When the unit senses a connection between the main and remote unit, the battery-saving auto-on feature initiates test results within two seconds. The tester automatically powers off within five seconds of the cable being disconnected.

The LanSeeker is the latest addition to the expanding line of professional cable testers from Platinum Tools.

For additional pricing and more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email [email protected]