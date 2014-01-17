SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
Delve into SSI ’s overview of the annual conference to learn about the educational offerings, networking events, among other activities to help plan your…
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
Resolution Products to Showcase Helix Platform at ISC West
Platinum Tools Showcases New LanSeeker Cable Tester at 2017 ISC…
3M to Highlight Facial Recognition at ISC West
Platinum Tools to Highlight Twisted Pair Test Solutions, More…
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
Finalists for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards were announced. Find out which installing security dealers have a shot to take home a SAMMY Award.
View this years finalists.
Presented By

Platinum Tools Showcases New LanSeeker Cable Tester at 2017 ISC West

Now shipping and made in the USA, LanSeeker is a fast, rugged cable tester and tone generator in one unit with detachable remote unit, testing for shorts, opens, miswires, reversals and split pairs.




PRESS RELEASE

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., — Platinum Tools, the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce it will showcase the new LanSeeker Cable Tester (p/n TP500C) during ISC West 2017, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 5-7 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth #6035. Made in the USA, LanSeeker is now shipping and has an MSRP of $69.95.

“LanSeeker is a fast, rugged cable tester and tone generator in one unit, displaying cable test results using LED indicators on the main and the self-stored remote unit,” explained George Jang, Platinum Tools, Inc. product manager. “An easy-to-use professional grade tool, the LanSeeker is ideal for installation and troubleshooting of twisted pair security and datacom cables, supporting both unshielded or shielded twisted pair, making it a must have for residential and commercial cable installers.”

The LanSeeker tests for shorts, opens, miswires, reversals, and split pairs and can display connection and fault information on a pair-by- pair basis. It also generates audio tones for use with tone tracers on all pairs. When the unit senses a connection between the main and remote unit, the battery-saving auto-on feature initiates test results within two seconds. The tester automatically powers off within five seconds of the cable being disconnected.

The LanSeeker is the latest addition to the expanding line of professional cable testers from Platinum Tools.

For additional pricing and more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email [email protected]
Article Topics
Other · Installation and Service · Press Release · Installation Tools · ISC West · Platinum Tools · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Installation Tools, Platinum Tools







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration March 2017 Issue
ISC West 2017 Show Issue

Trending
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
Icontrol & Alarm.com Respond to Honeywell’s Lawsuit
SSI Reveals SAMMY Finalists for 22nd Annual Awards Program

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane