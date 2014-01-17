Platinum Tools Releases New Modular Termination System

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. — Platinum Tools announces the launch of its next generation termination system.

“In today’s networks, twisted pair cables are demanding more speed and bandwidth,” says John Phillips, product manager, Platinum Tools. “To help meet these requirements, Cat5e/6/6a cables have increased in size. Both the outer diameter of the cable and the insulation diameter of the conductors are larger and vary by manufacturer, making cable and connector compatibility a challenge. Platinum Tools new patented ezEX-RJ45 Termination System is the solution — providing greater cable to connector compatibility to meet higher performance demands.”

The new, patented EXO crimp frame is a RJ45 crimp tool that can terminate multiple sizes of cables and conductors.

The crimp frame highlights two interchangeable dies that work with EZ-RJ45 and ezEX-RJ45 connectors.

“The EZ-RJ45 die gives you the ability to terminate EZ-RJ45 connectors, and the EXO-EX die terminates the new and improved ezEX-RJ45 connectors,” Phillips continued. “The ezEX-RJ45 connectors are designed for larger cables and conductors with a Hi/Lo stagger of conductors, one piece/pass through, and no bars or liners resulting in high performance termination.”

The new ezEX-RJ45 feed-through connectors with staggered channels matched with the new EXO crimp frame + EXO-EX die are specifically designed to crimp and flush-trim the protruding conductors in a single operation.

Features and specifications of the ezEX-RJ45 connectors include:

Simple one piece/pass through design, no bars or liners

Hi/Lo staggered load bar

Rated up to 10-gigabit for superior performance

Works with solid or stranded conductors from 24-22 AWG

Max outer diameter of .290 in. (7.36mm)

ezEX44 connector insulation diameter

Size range of .039 - .044 in. (1.0 –1.12mm)

ezEX48 Connector insulation diameter

Size range of .043 - .048 in. (1.09 – 1.22mm)

FCC, RoHS 2 & UL compliant

Features and specifications of the EXO crimp frame and dies include:

Single cycle crimp and flush trim

Dies are easily interchangeable

Reversible die for ambidextrous operation

Connectors lock into tool for correct positioning during crimp

Push button lock for easy storage

Ergonomic comfort grip TPR handles

EXO-EX die for crimping ezEX44 and ezEX48 connectors — Terminates larger cables and conductors Cat6 and Cat6A

EZ-RJ45 die for crimping EZ-RJ45 connectors

READ NEXT: System Surveyor Adds A/V System Elements to Design Tool