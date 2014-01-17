Platinum Tools to Highlight Twisted Pair Test Solutions, More at ISC West

LAS VEGAS — Platinum Tools is a leader in low-voltage connectivity products and a trusted brand used by IT and security integrators. Todd Cota, vice president of sales, outlined for SSI what ISC West 2017 attendees can expect to see at the Platinum Tools exhibit booth (#6035), among other goings on with the company.

What is the top product or offering your company is showing off at ISCW this year, and what makes it unique or special?

The ezEx Termination System for terminating larger Cat6/6a category cables. In today’s networks, twisted pair cables are demanding more speed and bandwidth. To help meet these requirements, Cat5e/6/6a cables have increased in size. Both the outer diameter of the cable and the insulation diameter of the conductors are larger and vary by manufacturer, making cable and connector compatibility a challenge. The new patented ezEX-RJ45 Termination System is the solution — providing greater cable to connector compatibility to meet higher performance demands.

What other products or offerings would you like to highlight, and what are some of their unique qualities?

Net Chaser p/n TNC950AR. The Net Chaser Ethernet Speed Certifier offers a complete solution to test and speed certify the data-carrying capabilities of Ethernet network cables up to 1Gb/s by testing for noise in the network, detecting faults in the cable wiring, and ensuring that cables are able to support the speed capabilities of active equipment.

What else is new or noteworthy about the company for 2017?

We continue to add twisted pair test solutions our extensive line of “Cut, Strip, Terminate & Test” products.

What is your company’s overall value proposition to installing security dealers/integrators? Why should they do business with you?

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop, manufacture and source the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely and high quality manner.

What do you see as some of the top opportunities in the marketplace right now?

Due to PoE, we continue to see great growth in the security segment of our market.