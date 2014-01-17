SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
Delve into SSI ’s overview of the annual conference to learn about the educational offerings, networking events, among other activities to help plan your…
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
Kwikset Dishes to SSI About 2017 ISC Offerings
Keri Systems to Debut Up to 6 New Products at ISC West
Bosch to Showcase Renewed Portfolio of IP Cameras
ASSA ABLOY Brings ‘Partners in Innovation’ Theme to ISC West
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
Finalists for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards were announced. Find out which installing security dealers have a shot to take home a SAMMY Award.
View this years finalists.
Presented By

Platinum Tools to Highlight Twisted Pair Test Solutions, More at ISC West

Vice President of Sales Todd Cota provides the lowdown for show attendees.



By ·


LAS VEGAS — Platinum Tools is a leader in low-voltage connectivity products and a trusted brand used by IT and security integrators. Todd Cota, vice president of sales, outlined for SSI what ISC West 2017 attendees can expect to see at the Platinum Tools exhibit booth (#6035), among other goings on with the company.

What is the top product or offering your company is showing off at ISCW this year, and what makes it unique or special?
The ezEx Termination System for terminating larger Cat6/6a category cables. In today’s networks, twisted pair cables are demanding more speed and bandwidth. To help meet these requirements, Cat5e/6/6a cables have increased in size. Both the outer diameter of the cable and the insulation diameter of the conductors are larger and vary by manufacturer, making cable and connector compatibility a challenge. The new patented ezEX-RJ45 Termination System is the solution — providing greater cable to connector compatibility to meet higher performance demands.

What other products or offerings would you like to highlight, and what are some of their unique qualities?
Net Chaser p/n TNC950AR. The Net Chaser Ethernet Speed Certifier offers a complete solution to test and speed certify the data-carrying capabilities of Ethernet network cables up to 1Gb/s by testing for noise in the network, detecting faults in the cable wiring, and ensuring that cables are able to support the speed capabilities of active equipment.

What else is new or noteworthy about the company for 2017?
We continue to add twisted pair test solutions our extensive line of “Cut, Strip, Terminate & Test” products.

Net Chaser Ethernet Speed Certifier

What is your company’s overall value proposition to installing security dealers/integrators? Why should they do business with you?
Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop, manufacture and source the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely and high quality manner.

What do you see as some of the top opportunities in the marketplace right now?
Due to PoE, we continue to see great growth in the security segment of our market.
Article Topics
ISC West · Platinum Tools · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Platinum Tools







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration March 2017 Issue
ISC West 2017 Show Issue

Trending
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Honeywell Suit Claims Alarm.com’s Deal With Icontrol Amounts to a Monopoly
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
Icontrol & Alarm.com Respond to Honeywell’s Lawsuit

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane