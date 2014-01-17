SSI logo

Potter Unveils New Line of Addressable Fire Systems

The IPA line of addressable panels and PAD SLC Modules are said to make installations and monitoring much simpler tasks.



ST. LOUIS — Potter Electric Signal Co. has launched its IPA Series of addressable fire panels, ranging in capacity from 60 to 4,064 points. The panels are said to offer the same enhanced IP features as Potter’s current line of panels, but will additionally support a brand new line of addressable SLC devices designed and assembled by Potter in the United States.

The new line of 32 SLC devices, named PAD Modules, is designed to integrate with the IPA addressable fire panels and will make monitoring the panels simple and effective, according to the company. Like the panels, these products are also assembled by Potter in St. Louis.

“The IPA line of addressable panels and the PAD SLC Modules will make installations and monitoring much simpler tasks,” says Jeff Hendrickson, vice president of product management for Potter’s fire/security division. “We are confident that the added points will benefit those looking for maximum coverage with their fire alarm system.”

Dave Kosciuk, executive vice president and general manager for the fire/security division, adds: “While we are very excited about the technological advances implemented in these products, we are also thrilled to be one of the few domestic fire companies able to offer a full line of proprietary fire alarm systems.”

Potter’s IPA Series panels and PAD Modules are only available through the company’s Engineered Systems Distributor program.
