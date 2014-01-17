PowerHouse Alliance Celebrates 2 Grand Openings in June, Hosts Multiple Trainings

PITTSBURGH — The PowerHouse Alliance, a coalition of a dozen wholesale distributors, will celebrate two grand-opening events in June, along with providing a variety of trainings for its dealer clientele.

MRI will host a grand opening for its Woburn, Mass.., facility on June 7 from 3 to 8 p.m. Visitors can tour the warehouse-style shopping area, see new technology demonstrations from more than 50 vendors and enjoy food, drinks, prizes and special pricing.

Sierra Select Distributors’ grand opening of a new will call self-shopping area at its North Highlands, Calif., location will debut with a week-long event, June 19-23. Attendees can enjoy BBQ, enter to win prizes from the daily draw, take advantage of daily specials and participate in trainings from Samsung, Clare Controls, Lutron, Luxul, Sanus, Polk, new PowerHouse Alliance vendor KEF and many more.

21st Century invites dealers to attend booth #907 at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX) from June 13-16 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., to take advantage of show specials and surveillance demonstrations from Just Add Power and others.

Volutone starts the month with a three-hour URC’s MX HomePro live training at all seven of its locations in California and Nevada, available in morning and afternoon sessions from June 6-9. The company will then be hosting a Security Showcase June 6-22 at its Van Nuys, Irvine and San Diego, Calif., locations, with vendor demonstrations. There will also be a daily 55-inch television giveaway. Contractors and custom A/V integrators are invited to the showcase for one-on-one time with leading surveillance and intrusion manufacturers, plus lunch.

For giveaways and to see the ultimate expression of cinema-quality video with LG’s new Signature OLED wallpaper TV, dealers in Florida can attend a LG Line Show from Audio America in Palm Beach (June 28) and Miami (June 29). Dealers can take Yamaha new model training at E.C.D. in Houston on June 21, and E.D.I. will hold Yamaha CI Training Events at both its Portland, Ore., and Seattle locations June 27-28.

Dealers can become Clare Controls-certified in several of E.C.D.’s Texas locations from May 31 to June 2, or from Autco in St. Louis on June 27. C.E.D. is hosting Clare Controls Fusion certification and Resolution Integration on June 20. A sponsored certification event in Phoenix will allow dealers to become certified and receive discounted product training kits and promotions from Mountain West Distributors’ Clare Controls Smart Home and Security Training event on June 27.

Luxul trainings will be available from two members: C.E.D. hosts Luxul and Sonos training on June 7 in Bloomington, Minn.; Davis Distribution welcomes dealers on June 27 in Indianapolis. C.E.D. will hold 2GIG training on June 27 in Northbrook, Ill. C.E.D. will also offer Grill Master Days and training with Polk Audio and Heos in Northbrook (June 22), Elk Grove Village, Ill. (June 23) and New Berlin, Wisc. (June 29).

For the full list of member trainings in June, see the PowerHouse Alliance event calendar.