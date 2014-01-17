PPVAR ISC West Panel to Explore Future of Priority Response

LAS VEGAS — Partnership for Priority Verified Alarm Response (PPVAR) will host the “Future of Priority Response” panel discussion at ISC West 2017.

The panel will include subject matter experts from law enforcement, technology, defense and security. Participants will deliberate many aspects of priority response and verified alarms, including future technologies, industry forecasts, the law enforcement perspective, plus ASAP-to-PSAP as a delivery mechanism for priority response.

The scheduled panelists are:

Paul Fitzgerald, Sheriff, Story County, Iowa: Fitzgerald has a 35-year background in public safety and has been extensively involved in federal public safety communications initiatives. He was elected Story County Sheriff in 1992 after serving for 15 years on the Waterloo Police Department. Sheriff Fitzgerald also served as President of the National Sheriffs’ Association in 2012 and has been deeply involved in the Public Safety Spectrum Trust (PSST), the National Public Safety Telecommunications Council (NPSTC), and the SAFECOM Emergency Response Council.

Morgan Hertel, vice president of technology and innovation, Rapid Response: Hertel is a keystone resource defining technical requirements to vendors and to the industry. For more than 38 years he has done everything from wire pulling to complex system implementations in the field. Hertel is a SIAA- and CSAA Level I and II-certified central station operator, an NBFAA-certified alarm installer, and holds a number of other certifications and licenses, including NICET Level III Fire Alarm Technology.

Bill Hobgood, project manager, Richmond, Va., Dept. of IT, Public Safety Application Solutions Team: Hobgood has worked in the public safety environment for 45 years. Before switching to his present IT career, he was a senior communications officer for the City of Richmond and was presented the first ever Communications Officer of the Year award in 1982. The City of Richmond recognized him for his accomplishments in 2006 by presenting him the Sherwood Reeder award, the highest award that a Richmond City employee can achieve. He also received the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International’s Information Technologist of the Year award for 2007 and the E9-1-1 Institute’s 2009 9-1-1 Technician award. He wrote Richmond’s first Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system implemented in 1981 that was used for 26 years and managed the migration to a commercial CAD system in 2007. He is a subject matter expert on the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) project.



Don Young, CIO, ADT: Young, a SSI Industry Hall of Fame inductee, began his career in the alarm industry in 1988 after serving four years in the United States Air Force as a computer programmer analyst with a top secret clearance. He was first hired by SecurityLink in 1988 as the central station manager, which led to positions in operations and general management and finally corporate director roles in operations and call center management. He then worked as director of call center operations for two years at SAI followed by his role as CIO and co-founder of Alarm Security Group (ASG) from 1998 to 2001. In 2001 he returned to SecurityLink as CIO and after its purchase subsequently became VP of information technology for ADT where he was responsible for all call center technology and infrastructure support for three years. In 2004, he co-founded HSM (Honeywell Security Monitoring) and became its CIO in charge of call center operations, IT and telecommunications. In 2007 upon a successful sale of HSM to Stanley Tools, Young accepted the position of CIO in charge of global information technology and call center operations. In 2010, he accepted the position of CIO of Protection 1, where he was in charge of all call center operations, IT and telecommunications. He assumed his current role following the merger of Protection1 and ADT.

The panel session will be held April 6, 4 p.m., at the Sands Expo Center, Marco Polo Room 701/702.